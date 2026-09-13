DJ Moore Puts His Name in Buffalo Bills' Record Book With Stellar Debut

Critics said the Buffalo Bills overpaid for DJ Moore, but his debut against one of the best defenses in the NFL should change that narrative.

Moore proved to be every bit the WR1 the Bills' offense needed, finishing with five receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown. Fans were thrilled to see a game-changer at the position, and it's hard to blame them since Moore did something that's only happened once in franchise history.

By recording 100 yards, Moore became just the second Bills player to record triple-digit receiving yards during his debut. The first to do so was John Brown, who had 123 yards and a touchdown on seven receptions in 2019. Brown finished that season with 72 receptions for 1,060 yards and six touchdowns. That's a good sign for Moore, who would consider it a win to put up similar numbers, considering he hasn't hit 1,000 yards receiving since 2023.

DJ Moore has been a perfect fit in Buffalo Bills' offense

Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Houston Texans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Josh Allen and head coach Joe Brady have both been singing the praises of Moore since he was added in a trade with the Chicago Bears. Despite claims that they overpaid by sending a second-round pick (No. 60 overall) to Chicago, Brady had faith that Moore would be a difference-maker.

He wasn't basing this on outside opinions either. Brady already knew Moore well, since the two were together for two years early in the wideout's career. While still playing for the Carolina Panthers, Brady was his offensive coordinator 2020-2021.

Moore had 1,193 yards receiving during his first year with Brady calling plays and followed that up with 1,157 yards in 2021.

Josh Allen, DJ Moore made rapport a priority

Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore and quarterback Josh Allen celebrate after a touchdown against the Houston Texans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Allen and Moore made it a priority to get on the same page. Moore said the two are always breaking down plays together while working on building a friendship as well.

"Yeah, I think our off-field chemistry and friendship has accelerated the on-field connection," Moore said via 13WHAM's Dan Fetes. "We talk almost every other play about something dealing with a route."

Moore also said that Allen knows how to have fun, but understands when to turn on the competitiveness.

"You having fun with Josh, but when you step on the field, he's a whole different animal, and you got to lock in yourself because you know he wants to win, and win bad," he explained. "In my gut, that's what I'm willing to do. Go out there and win every rep for him, and the rest of the receivers are going to do the same thing."

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