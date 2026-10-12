Fantasy Football Start or Sit Week 5: Dalton Kincaid, Keon Coleman, Khalil Shakir

When the Buffalo Bills take on the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night, Buffalo is going to need big contributions from tight end Dalton Kincaid and wide receivers Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman.

That's because the Rams are capable of putting a lot of points on the board and Josh Allen and Co. are going to have to play at the elite level we know they're capable of.

Kincaid is coming off a rough outing, with the tight end tallying just one catch for seven yards last week. On the opposite end of the spectrum, Shakir and Coleman had their best games of the year, with Shakir racking up seven catches for 82 yards and Coleman finishing with six catches for 116 yards and a touchdown.

First, here's a look at the Bills' final injury report. Now, a look at what we're doing with Shakir, Coleman and Kincaid in our fantasy football lineups on Monday night.

Dalton Kincaid start or sit advice

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) runs after making a catch against the Detroit Lions | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a red-hot start to the season, Kincaid should be fit for a milk carton at this point, as the Bills tight end has just three catches for 45 yards and zero touchdowns the last two weeks.

As a result of his recent downfall in production, Kincaid ranked as TE11 overall going into Week 4, according to Fantasy Pros.

Normally, this would be a tougher decision, but the tight end spot is shallow this season, per usual, and Kincaid is capable of elite production in any given week.

The Rams actually present a tough matchup, with Los Angeles ceding the third-fewest fantasy points per game to tight ends in 2026. However, we've already seen Kincaid produce big numbers against a defense that is tough on tight ends after he dropped a buck 30 in Week 1 versus the Houston Texans, a team that has given up the fourth-fewest fantasy points to the position.

We also know Kincaid thrived in the last primetime game he played in, which came in Week 2, when he torched the Detroit Lions for seven catches and 95 yards.

Another positive for Kincaid's chances of producing is the fact that DJ Moore may not even play, and if he does he will be less than 100%, so the Bills might have to lean on Kincaid more.

We're rolling the Bills tight end out there in Week 5.

Verdict: Start

Keon Coleman start or sit advice

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) celebrates after making a catch during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What a difference a year makes!

Coleman looked like he might be on his way out of Buffalo after last season, but he is currently in the process of reviving his career.

Coleman has proven reliable over the last three weeks, posting 13 catches for 216 yards and one score in that span. He ranks as WR19 over that three-game stretch, which amounts to flex production.

The Rams have been nothing more than a middle-of-the-road matchup for wide receivers in fantasy, so this isn't a scary one. Adding to that, there's the potential for a shootout and lots of yardage and scoring production.

As if all that wasn't enough, Moore could sit out or might not be himself if he does play thanks to his shoulder injury. That paves the way for more opportunities for Coleman.

We're starting the former second-round pick on Monday night.

Verdict: Start

Khalil Shakir start or sit advice

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) warms up before a game against the Detroit Lions at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shakir had a nice bounce-back game in Week 4, but he racked up 51 of his 82 yards on just one catch and it was still only good enough for a WR28 finish.

We're not sure what timeline this is, but Shakir might be falling in the pass-catcher pecking order in Buffalo behind Coleman and that's troubling news for his fantasy football stock.

This is a promising matchup, however, as the Rams are an average team when it comes to fantasy points given up to wideouts per contest, and we know these two offenses are capable of a shootout.

We also know Moore may not play, and it's possible he'll be limited if he does suit up, which could lead to more targets for Shakir.

There's justification for starting Shakir, but his entire body of work this season (WR58 overall) just hasn't given us enough of a reason to suggest him as a starter here.

Verdict: Sit

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