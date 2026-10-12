Four Players Who Could Make or Break Bills' Week 5 Visit to Rams

There's no denying that the Buffalo Bills are feeling the pressure as they enter their Week 5 matchup on Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams.

After the New England Patriots defeated them in Week 4, they went on to win against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. That two-game winning streak has them right on Buffalo's heels in a suddenly tight AFC East.

Even without the Patriots turning things around over the past couple of weeks, the Bills would be entering this game with plenty to prove. Not only did they have multiple turnovers in their loss to New England, but they had five turnovers in their win the previous week against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Bills desperately need a win, and they're only going to be able to do that if they play at their very best against the Rams. With that in mind, here are four players who will make or break Buffalo as they travel to Los Angeles.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson, S

Buffalo Bills S C.J. Gardner-Johnson intercepts a pass near the end zone and runs it back to midfield against the Chargers. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Buffalo's secondary has struggled mightily this year, especially at cornerback. Taking on the high-powered Los Angeles passing attack is the last thing they need while trying to find their footing.

Davante Adams and Puka Nacua are two of the best in the game, and they're going to make plenty of plays. The Bills will need their cornerbacks to step up and limit their production, but even more important will be C.J. Gardner-Johnson. He's their most dynamic safety and will be asked to keep the Rams from taking the top off the defense. It also wouldn't hurt to see him create a turnover as he did against the Los Angeles Chargers, which would be a huge help for Buffalo as they go on the road.

James Cook, RB

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook runs after making a catch during the third quarter against the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 2024, James Cook was tied for the NFL lead in rushing touchdowns with 16. In 2025, he led the NFL in rushing yards with 1,621.

He's off to another strong start in 2026 with 421 yards and three touchdowns through four games, but he wasn't given the ball nearly enough against New England. Cook had just 14 touches and still managed 83 yards from scrimmage with a touchdown. Against the Rams, they need to feed Cook early and often to take some of the pressure off Josh Allen's shoulders, while also keeping the Rams' offense on the sideline.

Deone Walker, DT

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Deone Walker prior to the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Buffalo Bills. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matthew Stafford is one of the NFL's most accurate passers and can tear apart a defense with ease. He's also in his late 30s and isn't exactly a mobile threat. That means he can be taken out of rhythm with pressure up the middle, which is where Deone Walker comes in.

The second-year defensive tackle has been a disruptive force this season and is one of several defenders who is thriving under Jim Leonhard. The Bills will need him to be at his best as they look to get back on track in this high-profile game.

Josh Allen, QB

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen takes the field before the game against the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of getting back on track, this would be the perfect time for Josh Allen to turn things back around. He was absolutely unreal during the first two games of the season, but has been turning the ball over far too often. He had three turnovers against the Chargers and then threw a pick on the final play against the Patriots to seal the game.

Allen is the emotional leader of this team and when he's at his best, there's no player who can touch him. That's the guy they need on Monday as they look for a big win in prime time.

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