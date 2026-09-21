Healthy Dalton Kincaid's Breakout Makes Buffalo Bills' History

Dalton Kincaid has had an impressive start to his 2026 campaign, emerging as an elite pass catching option for the Buffalo Bills.

The former first round pick is finally showcasing why he was worthy of being the 25th overall pick, after advanced analytics had outlined his potential if he could stay healthy.

Now, through the team's first two games of the season, Kincaid has been a key component of the offensive attack, and is off to a historic start to the season.

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) makes a catch against Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) during the first half at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Numbers

Kincaid has caught 12 of his 14 targets for 225 yards and a touchdown after two weeks.

The Bills utilize all three of their tight ends effectively, taking advantage of the fact that they have one of the best trios in the NFL. That doesn't limit Kincaid's ability to be on the field.

In Week 1, he played 72.4% of offensive snaps. In Week 2, he played 66.2% of offensive snaps. Kincaid has out-snapped every Bills WR as he emerges as the offense's go-to receiving option.

Since the start of last season, his advanced metrics rank among the elite pass catchers in the NFL - at WR or TE. Only Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Puka Nacua have been more efficient than Kincaid in yards per route run since 2025.

Dalton Kincaid has been one of the most efficient receivers in the league since the start of 2025



Here is how he ranks among ALL TEs and WRs (per @FantasyPtsData)



- 3.54 YPRR (3rd)

- 0.28 TPRR (8th)

- 0.160 1D/RR (3rd)

- 3.96 YPTOE (2nd)

- 0.74 FP/RR (3rd)



Only Jaxon… — Kyle (@KyleM_FF) September 18, 2026

Historic Start

According to Sumer Sports, Kincaid's 225 receiving yards over the first two weeks of the season are the most for a tight end since Jared Cook had 229 back in 2018.

Other than Cook, no other tight end has reached 225 yards after Week 2 since at least 2000.

Forget Week 2 - Kincaid has recorded the fifth-most receiving yards from a TE through any two-game stretch in the Super Bowl era!

The Utah product was also only five yards away from becoming the first tight end in team history to post consecutive games with 100+ receiving yards. Look for him to make more runs at that feat this season.

Dalton Kincaid has tallied the fifth-most receiving yards through 2 games by a tight end in the Super Bowl era:



1. Ben Coates - 285 (1994)

2. Shannon Sharpe - 247 (1995)

3. Rich Caster - 240 (1972)

4. Jared Cook - 229 (2018)

5. Dalton Kincaid - 225 (2026) pic.twitter.com/TRKDORPH9m — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) September 18, 2026

Record Chasing

The Bills have a rich franchise history, but tight end may be the weakest in terms of all-time talent.

Buffalo's single-season record for receiving yards from a tight end belongs to Paul Costa in 1967, where he finished with 726 yards. Kincaid is currently 31% of the way there already. Not to mention, his rookie campaign ranks second in franchise history with 673 yards.

Obviously, Kincaid's 112.5 yards per game pace will not hold over the course of a 17 game season (that would be 1,913 yards!). Given his hot start and emergence as a focal point of the offense, it is entirely plausible, and maybe even an expectation, that Kincaid sets the new Bills single season TE receiving yards record in 2026.

Sep 17, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) runs against the Detroit Lions during the first half at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —