Bills' Final Week 5 Injury Report: DJ Moore Practices Saturday, Two Ruled Out for MNF

The Buffalo Bills won't have wide receiver Josh Palmer available when they visit the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football, and wide receiver DJ Moore is officially questionable to play.

Buffalo was forced to add Palmer to the injury report on Friday after he banged up his shoulder during practice.

"He got kind of twisted up yesterday in practice. We're still kinda going through some of the testing and whatnot," said Bills' head coach Joe Brady.

Palmer and Moore are two of 15 players listed on the Bills' final Week 5 injury report. Ten of those 15 have been cleared for the October 12 road game.

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots safety Craig Woodson (4) intercepts a pass intended Buffalo Bills wide receiver Josh Palmer (5) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Palmer and starting defensive lineman Ed Oliver have been ruled out. With Palmer unavailable, Buffalo will activate fourth-round rookie wide receiver Skyler Bell for the first time.

Meanwhile, Moore, slot cornerback Dee Alford and rotational defensive lineman Landon Jackson all carry questionable tags as the Bills head west.

"We got 48 hours to kind of keep working through with these guys," said Brady following Saturday's practice in Orchard Park.

Brady claimed he's comfortable with taking it up to kickoff with the three questionable players, and he dismissed the idea that their lack of practice makes them less prepared for the game.

"We're at the point, these guys are vets that have practiced and have taken a lot of reps with us. It's not like these guys were out for an extended period of time and they haven't gotten a lot of time on task with the defense or the offense."

DJ Moore's consecutive games streak on line

Despite leaving two games early because of his AC joint sprain, Moore has been available for the Bills all four games thus far.

As a result, the veteran wide receiver has appeared in 91 consecutive regular season games dating back to December 2020. He has 12 receptions for 178 yards and one touchdown thus far in his first season with the Bills.

"DJ has already shown that he can go out there and go play in a game and have success without the [practice] reps," said Brady, who was Moore's offensive coordinator with the Carolina Panthers in 2020 and 2021.

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore #2 jumps over New England Patriots cornerback Charles Woods #22 | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It seems to be a pain tolerance issue for Moore, who reaggravated the injury during the Week 4 loss to the Patriots.

"Nothing different. It's just the same thing kinda going on," said Brady.

Our guess is that Moore takes an injection to manage the pain and suits up for Buffalo on Monday night.

Christian Benford cleared for return

While Alford may not be available after tweaking his ankle during the October 4 loss, the Bills' ailing secondary will welcome back starting cornerback Christian Benford after a one-game absence.

"Christian's good to go," said Brady.

Benford, who suffered a non-contact toe injury in the Week 3 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, returned to practice in a limited capacity on Thursday and Friday. He was upgraded to a full participant on Saturday.

Sep 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) enters the field before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bills' Injury Report (Week 5)

SATURDAY

CB Dee Alford (ankle) — LP

(Game: Questionable)



DL Landon Jackson (knee) — FP

(Game: Questionable)



WR DJ Moore (shoulder) — LP

(Game: Questionable)



DL Ed Oliver (knee) — DNP

(Game: OUT)



WR Josh Palmer (shoulder) — DNP

(Game: OUT)



LB Joe Andreessen (knee) — FP

(Game: - )



CB Christian Benford (toe) — FP

(Game: - )



LB Terrel Bernard (knee) — FP

(Game: - )



OLB Bradley Chubb (thumb) — FP

(Game: - )



WR Keon Coleman (ankle) — FP

(Game: - )



RB Ray Davis (hamstring) — FP

(Game: - )



S Damar Hamlin (ribs) — FP

(Game: - )



G Ar'maj Reed-Adams (elbow) — FP

(Game: - )



DL TJ Sanders (illness) — FP

(Game: - )



LB Dorian Williams (hip) — FP

(Game: - )

FRIDAY

CB Dee Alford (ankle) — DNP



LB Joe Andreessen (knee) — FP



CB Christian Benford (toe) — LP



LB Terrel Bernard (knee) — FP



OLB Bradley Chubb (thumb) — FP



WR Keon Coleman (ankle) — FP



RB Ray Davis (hamstring) — FP



S Damar Hamlin (ribs) — FP



DL Landon Jackson (knee) — FP



WR DJ Moore (shoulder) — DNP



DL Ed Oliver (knee) — DNP



WR Josh Palmer (shoulder) — LP



G Ar'maj Reed-Adams (elbow) — FP



DL TJ Sanders (illness) — FP



LB Dorian Williams (hip) — FP

THURSDAY

CB Dee Alford (ankle) — DNP



LB Joe Andreessen (knee) — FP



CB Christian Benford (toe) — LP



LB Terrel Bernard (knee) — FP



OLB Bradley Chubb (thumb) — FP



WR Keon Coleman (ankle) — FP



RB Ray Davis (hamstring) — FP



S Damar Hamlin (ribs) — FP



DL Landon Jackson (knee) — LP



WR DJ Moore (shoulder) — DNP



DL Ed Oliver (knee) — DNP



G Ar'maj Reed-Adams (elbow) — FP



DL TJ Sanders (illness) — FP



LB Dorian Williams (hip) — FP