Former Bills CB, other Miami Dolphins players unlikely to play in Week 10 vs. Buffalo
Sunday’s Week 10 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins will be a true war of attrition.
The Bills have already declared a couple of key players out against Miami, while several others have been deemed questionable. And the Dolphins are in a similar situation after their injury report was released on Friday afternoon.
Former Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas, who Miami signed during the offseason, has been listed as doubtful to play against Buffalo this weekend, along with edge rusher Chop Robinson. Douglas is dealing with foot and ankle injuries, while Robinson is in the concussion protocol.
In addition, Dolphins wide receiver Dee Eskridge is out with a shoulder injury, while four others are questionable, including starting safety Ashtyn Davis (quad), running back Ollie Gordon (ankle), starting tight end Julian Hill (ankle) and S Ifeatu Melifonwu (thumb/foot).
Douglas previously played for the Bills during the 2023 and 2024 seasons. He has played in all nine games for the Dolphins in his first season with the team, earning seven starts and recording 36 tackles, two tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, a sack, a forced fumble and five passes defensed.
Since taking over a starting role early in the year, the veteran has quickly risen to become Miami’s top outside cornerback opposite fellow starter Jack Jones. Some of the options to replace Douglas if he is indeed out on Sunday include Jason Marshall Jr., Ethan Bonner and JuJu Brents. Brents is the only player of the three who has previously started an NFL game. Bonner appears to be the frontrunner to earn starter's reps.
Robinson would also be a significant loss for Miami. In nine games this season, the 2024 first-round pick has recorded eight tackles, two tackles for loss, a quarterback hit and a sack. The Dolphins recently traded former starting EDGE Jaelan Phillips to the Philadelphia Eagles, which was likely going to result in Robinson being elevated to the team’s starting lineup. But his expected promotion will now be delayed due to injury.
The Bills have had one of the best offensive lines in football the past few seasons and will now face a depleted Miami pass rush and secondary that was already struggling to get after the quarterback. The Dolphins have recorded just 17 sacks through nine games, which is the eighth-fewest in the NFL.
The Bills head to Miami Gardens to take on the Dolphins on Sunday at 1 p.m.
