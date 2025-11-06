James Cook clarifies injury status ahead of Buffalo Bills' Week 10 matchup vs. Dolphins
Finally, some good news on the Buffalo Bills’ injury front.
After missing practice on Wednesday and returning in a limited fashion on Thursday, James Cook provided clarity on his injury status leading into a Week 10 matchup with the Miami Dolphins.
Cook sustained an ankle injury during the Bills’ Week 9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, but went on to finish the game while recording a massive workload of 27 carries for 114 yards rushing. And after dealing with some lingering effects from his game-day ailment to begin the week, it appears all is well for the Buffalo running back moving forward.
“I’m ready to go,” said Cook on Up & Adams with Kay Adams on Thursday. “I’m gonna be out there when it’s time to play on Sunday. (I’m) going back home. Gotta play at home.”
Cook, a Miami native, is on pace for a career season, having recorded 867 yards rushing and seven rushing touchdowns over his first eight games of the season. His current career-high in yards rushing is 1,122, a mark he set during the 2023 season.
The Bills will take on a Dolphins’ rushing defense that has allowed 145.6 yards per game on the ground, which is the third most in the NFL. Cook previously recorded 108 yards rushing and a touchdown on 19 carries during the Bills’ win over Miami in Week 3.
Buffalo (6-2) is currently trailing the New England Patriots (7-2) in the AFC East standings and is in significant need of a win over the Dolphins to keep up with the Patriots, who previously beat the Bills in Week 5.
