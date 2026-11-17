Former Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Marcell Dareus made some unfortunate news this weekend as the two-time Pro Bowler was arrested following a traffic stop.

According to TMZ, Dareus was stopped in Hoover, Alabama for driving erratically. He was reportedly uncooperative and fled the scene after a physical altercation.

"The situation went down early Saturday morning after a police officer in Hoover, AL, pulled the 36-year-old d-lineman over for driving erratically. Things escalated quickly, according to Hoover PD, which says Dareus was uncooperative during the stop, assaulting an officer before driving off," TMZ wrote.

"Officers pursued the former Bills star to his house, where they say he resisted again ... though they finally got him in cuffs. When they searched Marcell, cops say they found marijuana. One of the cops was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries."

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Marcell Dareus against the New England Patriots at New Era Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to the report, Dareus was booked on four different charges,second-degree aggravated assault on a police officer, attempting to elude a police officer, resisting arrest, and second-degree marijuana possession. He posted bond the same day.

Dareus is an Alabama native, who was born in Birmingham. He went on to play for Alabama, where he won a national title and was named the defensive MVP of the 2010 BCS National Championship Game.

Marcell Dareus was a stud for the Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Marcell Dareus against the Miami Dolphins at Ralph Wilson Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following his stellar career with the Crimson Tide, Dareus was selected third overall in the 2011 NFL draft by the Bills. He was a day one starter for the Bills and recorded 43 tackles and 5.5 sacks as a rookie.

His best season with Buffalo was in 2014 when he earned a spot on the All-Pro Team after recording 49 tackles and 10 sacks. He played six and a half seasons with the Bills, finishing with 300 tackles and 35 sacks in 91 games.

While he was great on the field, Dareus twice violated the NFL's substance-abuse policy. He was also arrested in 2014 while with Buffalo on charges for possession of a controlled substance. He also faced legal trouble for a car accident that same year.

Dareus was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars during the 2017 season where he was reunited with former Buffalo head coach Doug Marone. His final season in the NFL was in 2019 when he had 13 tackles and a half-sack in six games. His tenure ended when he had core muscle surgery, and was released following the season.

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