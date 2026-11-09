Buffalo Bills vs. Minnesota Vikings Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out for Week 9

The Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings have released their lists of inactives ahead of the Week 9 contest on Monday night.

The Bills ruled out one player ahead of Monday in wide receiver Joshua Palmer, who has since been placed on injured reserve because of his hamstring injury.

Buffalo entered Monday with five players listed as questionable, including left tackle Dion Dawkins, left guard Alec Anderson, wide receiver Tyrell Shavers (PUP), defensive back Jordan Hancock (IR) and defensive lineman Greg Gaines.

All five of those players are inactive. With Anderson and Dawkins out, that means Tylan Grable will play left tackle and Austin Corbett will start at left guard.

Meanwhile, the Vikings ruled out quarterback Kyler Murray early in the week, and he was joined by wide receiver Jauan Jennings and running back Demond Claiborne.

Minnesota had two players listed as questionable in defensive back Theo Jackson and safety Jay Ward. Jackson is inactive.

Now, a look at the full list of inactives for both teams ahead of kickoff on Monday night.

Bills vs. Vikings inactives

A Buffalo Bills helmet sits on a yard marker during stretching before the Return of the Blue & Red practice at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Aug.1, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Buffalo Bills inactives: WR Skyler Bell, S Jalon Kilgore, DE Mike Danna, OG Alec Anderson, LT Dion Dawkins, DL Greg Gaines

Minnesota Vikings inactives: QB Kyler Murray, S Jakobe Thomas, WR Jauan Jennings, CB Chuck Demmings, S Theo Jackson, DL Caleb Banks

The absences of Dawkins and Anderson are massive blows for the Bills' offense, and that's especially true against an elite defense like Minnesota's that blitzes a ton.

The Bills had elevated wide receiver Trent Sherfield and safety Geno Stone from the practice squad before kickoff and they're active for the contest. Sherfield is up because of the injury to Palmer and Stone is taking Kilgore's spot.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) scores a touchdown defended by Buffalo Bills defensive back Geno Stone (25) during the first quarter at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Kyler Murray ruled out for the Vikings, the team will be handing the ball over to Carson Wentz, which might actually be bad news for the Bills because Murray has struggled in 2026.

If Wentz proves to be a better option, he could really dice up the Bills' defense that is giving up the third-most passing yards per game this season.

Here's a fun one: wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who was promoted from the practice squad over the weekend, will be suited up for Minnesota.

The DJ Moore confusion

Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (2) carries the ball in the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There was a ton of confusion with wide receiver DJ Moore in the hours leading up to kickoff.

ESPN's NFL Live reported that Moore, who was on the injury report with a shouler issue this week before being officially cleared on Saturday, would be inactive.

However, that turned out to be a mistake and Moore is going to play in Week 9.

"Not sure what was heard on ESPN about D.J. Moore but a league source tells me Moore is fine and expected to play vs. the Vikings," Matt Parrino Syracuse.com wrote.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (2) reacts to his touchdown against the Houston Texans in the third quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sal Capaccio of WGR550 later reported that the network had a "miscommunication" that was the cause of the mix-up.

"From what I understand, the ESPN miscommunication re: DJ Moore stemmed from the last MNF game the Bills played (at Rams) when he was inactive," Capaccio reported.

So, if you see the clip floating around on the interwebs, just now that it is not true and Moore is good to go for Monday night.

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