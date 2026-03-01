4 Feasible Free Agent WR Possibilities for Bills to Pursue

The Buffalo Bills will most likely make multiple changes to their receiving corps this offseason.

"Position groups, that something that we look at after every season. What do we have to do differently? Who do we have? What are some different pieces we can use?" said head coach Joe Brady to WGRZ's Jon Scott in a standup interview at the NFL Combine.

After not seeing a wide receiver break the 800-yard mark last year, the Bills would seemingly like to add some firepower alongside the reliable Khalil Shakir. Buffalo has lacked a prototypical WR1 since trading away Stefon Diggs.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman checks in with wide receiver Khalil Shakir on the play while they line up during first half action at Empower FIeld at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 17, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I'm excited about the guys we have returning," said Brady. "I know we're gonna always look to find ways to improve in all the position groups. I'm a receiver at heart, so I'm always gonna want wideouts, it's natural."

Unfortunately for the Bills, the free-agent WR class is somewhat underwhelming. Still, there are a few targets who are worth pursuing.

Alec Pierce

The 2022 Indianapolis Colts' second-round draft pick has emerged a top-tier big-play threat over the course of his rookie deal. The 6-foot-3 Pierce has averaged a remarkable 21.75 yards per reception over the last two years.

The 25-year-old boosted his stock dramatically during his contract season, potentially pricing the salary cap-strapped Bills out of contention. After 824 yards in 2024, Pierce broke the 1,000-yard barrier for the first time in 2025. Over 15 games, he made 47 catches for 1,003 yards and six touchdowns.

Pierce's Spotrac projection — 4 years, $81 million

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) catches a touchdown pass against the Houston Texans during the first half at NRG Stadium. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Mike Evans

Whether or not he remains with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the future Hall-of-Fame wide receiver intends to continue his career for what will be a 13th NFL season. Although injury prevented Evans from posting a 12th consecutive 1,000-yard receiving campaign, he showed plenty of juice after a late-season return.

The 32-year-old Evans, who has a 15.1 yards per catch career average, has scored 108 touchdowns over 176 games. The 2014 first-round selection is the WR1 that the Bills have been looking for since drafting Sammy Watkins at No. 4 overall in 2014.

Evans's Spotrac projection — 2 years, $26.6 million

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) reacts to a touchdown | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Romeo Doubs

The 2022 Green Bay Packers' fourth-round draft pick has been far from exceptional, but he's steady nonetheless. Over the course of his rookie contract, Doubs averaged 50.5 receptions, 606 receiving yards and 5.25 TD catches per season.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) celebrates a first down reception against the Chicago Bears in the fourth quarter during their wild-card playoff football game Saturday, January 10, 2026, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. | Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 6-foot-2 target, who turns 26 years old on April 13, has started 50 of 59 career games. Packers' general manager Brian Gutekunst has expressed interest in re-signing Doubs, but he's likely to command significant attention on the open market.

Doubs's Spotrac projection — 4 years, $48 million

Rashid Shaheed

The Bills reportedly had interest in Shaheed at the 2025 trade deadline, but the New Orleans Saints wound up sending him to the Seattle Seahawks. The explosive home run hitter can stretch the field as a receiving target while also handling return specialist duties at an elite level.

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) returns a punt for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in the second half at Lumen Field. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Averaging 560 receiving yards per season, Shaheed caught 63.2 percent of his targets while accounting for 14.7 yards per reception. After joining the Seahawks midway through 2025, he used his acceleration to score punt and kickoff return touchdowns in December wins over the Los Angeles Rams and Atlanta Falcons.

Shaheed's Spotrac projection — 3 years, $42.3 million

