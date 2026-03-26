Bills' Bradley Chubb Signing is 'Right Now' Move, According to Dion Dawkins

Dion Dawkins is pumped to play with Bradley Chubb.

The Buffalo Bills’ new pass rusher was signed to a lucrative free-agent deal and is getting set to enter his first season with his new team this fall. One of his former adversaries in the trenches, Dawkins, believes Chubb’s addition will help the Bills achieve their goals immediately.

“I’m glad that he’s with us, I’m glad that they picked him up,” said Dawkins to Sirius XM’s Adam Schein. “I have a relationship with him. He’s great in the community, he does a great job on and off of the football field, and this is also a right-now choice for Buffalo.”

The Bills reached the AFC championship game in 2024 before falling short in the divisional round a season ago. Dawkins thinks that, based on past experience, Chubb is the man to get the team over the hump.

Previous production

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) scrambles against Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

Dawkins harkened back to a 2025 matchup between him and Chubb during a Week 10 meeting last year, when Chubb was with the Miami Dolphins. Chubb finished a 30-13 Dolphins win with three tackles, a sack and four quarterback hits, which the Bills’ left tackle remembers vividly.

“He actually had beat me on a play,” recalled Dawkins. “And I was shocked. I was shocked cause him, as a player, he’s a bigger, physical player. So, you kind of get in a rhythm of the game, as the game goes.

“And not like he kind of lulled me to sleep, but he kinda like, lulled me to sleep. But then it was just like, boom. I was just like, yo, great move.”

Chubb rebounded with a strong ’25 campaign after missing the entire 2024 season due to a knee injury. He finished the year with 8.5 sacks, more than any player on the Bills. He also added two forced fumbles, eight tackles for loss and 20 quarterback hits.

“Players play,” added Dawkins on his new teammate.

The room

Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) defends during the first half at Huntington Bank Field. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Chubb joins the Bills’ leading pass rusher from a season ago, Greg Rousseau, as the team’s top two options on the edge at this point in the offseason. It’s also intriguing to consider what Michael Hoecht may have to offer once he returns from an Achilles injury, as he was off to a powerful start to his Bills tenure before being lost for the season after just a brief stint a year ago.

Elsewhere, the Bills may also add a top-level talent through the draft, where they have been linked to a few big names with a few weeks to go until the first round kicks off in Pittsburgh.

The expectation is that Buffalo’s pass rush will experience a significant uptick in production in 2026, with Chubb headlining a much-improved group. Dawkins appears to be fully on board.