Bills Just Signed a Cornerback and It's Not Tre'Davious White

While Buffalo Bills fans wait anxiously for the team to re-sign longtime veteran and former first-round pick Tre’Davious White, the Bills signed a different cornerback on Friday.

D.J. Miller, a standout from the UFL, agreed to a deal with the Bills, who released safety Wande Owens in a corresponding move. Miller is 25 years old and stands 5-foot-10, weighing 193 pounds. He spent the 2026 UFL season with the Columbus Aviators after a season with the Michigan Panthers in 2025.

Over his two years in the UFL, Miller played in 19 regular-season games and two postseason contests, recording 62 tackles, 20 pass breakups and five interceptions. He played collegiately for Iowa State and Kent State.

Why haven’t the Bills re-signed Tre’Davious White?

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'davious White (27) celebrates after an interception during the third quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

White played the 2025 season in Buffalo, leading all Bills cornerbacks with a Pro Football Focus coverage grade of 68.2. According to Next Gen Stats, he allowed an opposing passer rating of 66.3 when targeted in coverage, which was also first among Bills cornerbacks. Per Spotrac, White’s projected market value in terms of average annual value [AAV] is just $1.2 million.

Still, he remains available, with Buffalo still trying to sort out its depth behind incumbent starter Christian Benford.

One of the reasons he may not have been brought back by the Bills at this point is because he is awaiting a better opportunity, one that would provide him a clearer path to a full-time starting job with another team. Former first-round pick Maxwell Hairston appears to be the leading candidate to earn a first-team role opposite Benford, as the Bills may be hoping to transition to a more youthful secondary than what they experienced a year ago with the now-31-year-old White starting 16 games during the 2025 campaign.

Defining the Bills’ other options at cornerback

Bills defensive back Kani Walker high-fives fans as the takes the field during day two of Buffalo Bills training camp. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Beyond Benford, Hairston and second-round rookie Davison Igbinosun, where the Bills expect to turn for cornerback depth at this point is beyond me. Miller is not a suitable an option, while undrafted rookie Kani Walker has made some plays during training camp but can’t be counted on to play meaningful snaps in the case of an injury or two.

Then there is 2026 seventh-round pick Toriano Pride, undrafted rookie Jordan Dunbar and Te’Cory Couch. None of those players inspire confidence.

So to avoid a situation like a season ago, when the Bills trotted the now-retired Dane Jackson onto the field in their divisional-round defeat at the hands of the Denver Broncos, the Bills should shore things up with the addition of White sooner rather than later. If they don’t, they could wind up in a bit of trouble as time goes on.

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