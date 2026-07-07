Bills Cornerbacks on the Roster Bubble vs. Roster Locks

Preparations for the start of training camp have kicked into high gear, with the Buffalo Bills’ sights set on St. John Fisher University on July 29.

Before the first practice of the summer arrives, I’m assembling a list of roster locks and those players on the roster bubble across each of the Bills’ position groups. The next step is cornerback, which is somewhat of a wasteland behind incumbent starter Christian Benford.

Benford returns for his fifth season with the Bills, with the 2022 sixth-round pick having developed into one of the premier matchup cornerbacks in the NFL. Benford finished the 2025 campaign allowing an opposing passer rating of 84.8, according to Next Gen Stats, while also recording a couple of interceptions, one of which he returned for a 63-yard touchdown during a Week 14 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Beyond the 25-year-old, the Bills don’t have much to speak of in terms of bona fide talent at the position. With that said, the depth chart may already be decided before the team even gets to camp at the end of the month. That is, unless Buffalo makes a late free-agent addition over the next several weeks.

Four obvious roster locks for the Bills at cornerback

Bills veteran defensive back Christian Benford talks with rookie Maxwell Hairston between drills during day five of Buffalo Bills training camp. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Along with Benford, three other players are certain to make the roster when the team is forced to trim down to 53 players by Sunday, Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. ET.

Last year’s first-round pick Maxwell Hairston and 2026 second-round selection Davison Igbinsoun are each set to compete for the other starting job opposite Benford, while free-agent acquisition Dee Alford will take over for former starting nickel cornerback Taron Johnson, who was traded along with a 2026 seventh-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick. Each member of that quartet will surely earn a jersey when the team takes the field for their Week 1 matchup with the Houston Texans on Sunday, Sept. 13.

Hairston struggled at times during the 2025 campaign but earned a respectable Pro Football Focus coverage grade of 68, which ranked 34th among 114 graded players. Still, he has a ways to go before proving he is a reliable CB2 in first-year defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard’s havoc-inducing defense.

That will give Igbinosun an outside chance of sneaking in and stealing a starting spot. With that said, I predicted previously that Hairston will win the competition at the end of the day.

Alford, who was signed to a three-year deal worth up to $21 million on March 12, is running unopposed in his campaign to be the team’s first option at nickel cornerback. He is coming off a year in which he finished with career-best marks in passes defensed [13], interceptions [3], sacks [2] and tackles for loss [6]. However, Buffalo has a few players who could serve as his backup this season.

Several cornerbacks on the Bills’ roster bubble

Buffalo Bills cornerback Jordan Hancock (37) trains during Buffalo Bills Minicamp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the Bills drafted Igbinosun in the second round, they later selected Toriano Pride Jr. in the seventh round of the 2026 draft. He could factor in as a depth piece behind both Hairston/Igbinosun one the boundary and Alford in the slot. Pride Jr. played 130 snaps at slot cornerback over his final two seasons at the collegiate level with the Missouri Tigers, according to PFF, which points to the versatility he may need to stick on the roster as he enters training camp as one of many on the bubble.

Te’Cory Couch is another who will be vying for a roster spot this summer, most likely as a reserve behind Alford. In his final two seasons at the University of Miami in 2022 and 2023, before the Bills brought him in as an undrafted free agent before the start of the 2024 season, he played 81% of his defensive snaps at slot cornerback, per PFF. If he doesn’t make the roster, Couch is a candidate to be brought back to the team’s practice squad for the third straight year.

An interesting case is that of 2025 fifth-round pick Jordan Hancock, who primarily played safety for the Bills during his rookie year. With Ohio State University at the collegiate level, Hancock played the majority of his defensive snaps at slot cornerback. Hancock underwent offseason shoulder surgery, which set him back during the team’s OTAs and minicamp the past few months. But it appears as if he will be ready to roll during training camp and he could also throw his hat into the ring in the fight for a spot on the team’s final 53-man slate.

Two 2026 undrafted free agents, Jordan Dunbar and Kani Walker, are other members of the Bills cornerback room but are unlikely to factor into any final decisions at training camp. They are practice squad material at best.