Despite a few key additions this offseason, the Buffalo Bills remain with a few glaring weaknesses as they assemble for training camp this week at St. John Fisher University.

Among the team's roster holes, the most significant are on the defensive side of the ball, where Buffalo could use a boost before taking the field in Week 1 against the Houston Texans.

We begin at linebacker, where Terrel Bernard is coming off a horrendous season and two other young players, Kaleb Elarms-Orr and Dorian Williams, are expected to compete for a starting job. When the Bills drafted Elarms-Orr with the No. 126 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, I was enamored. But now, with the expectations for his rookie season soaring, I’m concerned he may be set to bite off a bit more than he can chew in Year 1.

Bernard struggled to stay healthy last season, which led to him playing just 12 games and recording 65 tackles. When he was on the field, he was often out of position or otherwise ineffective in run support, while his ability in pass coverage was also lacking.

Formerly tabbed as the team’s future at the position, Bernard is now trending in the wrong direction after signing a four-year, $50 million contract extension in March 2025. With Bernard's performance waning and Williams banged up, that could thrust Elarms-Orr to the forefront this year. And while I'm high on him as a long-term solution, I'm not so sure he's ready to become a star in his rookie season.

Buffalo Bills linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr (52) trains during Buffalo Bills Minicamp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams led the Bills in tackles with 117 a two seasons ago, but he’s never stood out as a true game changer. So even if he gets healthy, it's uncertain exactly what he will provide if he is to become the team's full-time starter opposite Bernard. Elarms-Orr seems to have the brightest future among the group, but it remains to be seen how quickly he will acclimate to the professional level.

Additionally, beyond that trio, there isn’t much depth to speak of. Joe Andreessen has made the most out of his first two seasons in the league, but I don’t think he can be trusted to step in and fill a big-time role if those above him on the depth chart are to go down. Then the Bills have Keonta Jenkins, Jimmy Ciarlo, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles and Theron Gaines as their other options.

Depending on Williams’ status, the Bills could be one more injury away from an outright disaster at linebacker.

Bills are bereft of cornerback depth

Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston (31) is interviewed after the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Christian Benford is a stud. Let’s get that out of the way.

But other than the former sixth-round pick, the Bills’ group of boundary cornerbacks are unproven and, frankly, not very good. In part due to injury, Maxwell Hairston did not live up to his status as a first-round pick during his rookie season. And I’m not all that high on his competition for the CB2 job, Davison Igbinosun, particularly considering his history of committing a whopping number of penalties in college.

Elsewhere, the Bills’ 2026 seventh-round pick Toriano Pride Jr. might play a role a bit lower on the depth chart because there really isn’t much more to speak of in terms of quality players at this position. Rounding out the list of options are Te’Cory Couch, Jordan Dunbar and Kani Walker.

Not exactly household names.

Bills’ interior defensive line is not be good enough

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle T.J. Sanders (98) trains during Buffalo Bills Minicamp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bills didn’t add much in terms of interior defensive line help this offseason. Outside of fifth-round pick Zane Durant, the Bills are running it back with much of the same group they had a year ago.

That leaves them a bit exposed entering training camp, particularly at the nose tackle position, where they’re counting on second-year pro Deone Walker to measure up to high expectations in the second year of his career. Buffalo was one of the worst teams in the league when it came to run defense last year, allowing the third-highest yards per carry average [5.1] in the NFL. They’re counting on Walker to help spark a significant improvement in that area this season.

Outside of Durant, Walker and Ed Oliver, who couldn’t stay healthy last year, the Bills are equipped with the likes of T.J. Sanders, DeWayne Carter, Phidarian Mathis, Zion Logue and Tommy Akingbesote. I wouldn't describe that as Murderer’s Row.

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