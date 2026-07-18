Four Free Agents Buffalo Bills Should Still Sign Before Training Camp

Before we know it, Buffalo Bills training camp will be in full swing, with positional battles raging up and down the roster.

But before heading to St. John Fisher University, the Bills could solidify their remaining roster holes by signing a few veteran free agents who are shockingly still available at this late stage of the offseason.

The first that comes to mind is pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney, who is still looking for a home in which to play his 13th NFL season. Clowney played the 2025 campaign with the Dallas Cowboys, recording 8.5 sacks in just 13 games. That would have led all Bills pass rushers a year ago.

Clowney’s projected average annual value on the open market is just $5.7 million, according to Spotrac, which would fit under what the Bills have remaining in terms of salary cap space. Buffalo currently has $10 million in cap space remaining.

Bills should welcome back Tre’Davious White

Bills cornerback Tre Davious White makes a catch during drills at training camp. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Bills could also use added depth at the cornerback position and one of their former first-round draft picks, Tre’Davious White, is still sitting out there as a free agent.

White may be waiting for a better opportunity to earn a starting role than that which the Bills can offer at this point, having two youngsters, Maxwell Hairston and Davison Igbinosun, set to compete for a starting role opposite Christian Benford. But if the Buffalo could convince him to join the battle for a spot on the Bills’ first-team defense, it would be a boon for the position group.

White performed exceptionally well for the Bills in 2025, starting 16 games and finishing with a team-high 10 passes defensed. His projected market value [AAV] is just $1.2 million.

Shaq Thompson could fortify Bills linebacker corps

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) is tackled out of bounds by Buffalo Bills linebacker Shaq Thompson (45) during the second quarter. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dorian Williams and rookie Kaleb Elarms-Orr will battle it out for a starting role at inside linebacker beside Terrel Bernard, but neither is a surefire option. Williams has never been a full-time starter, while Elarms-Orr is entering his first year in the NFL.

That could lead Buffalo to bring back veteran Shaq Thompson, who started six games for the Bills in 2025. While the team will implement a new 3-4 scheme under first-year defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard this season, Thompson has experience playing in an odd-man front and could step in seamlessly as an experienced starter if Williams or Elarms-Orr fail to measure up during training camp and the preseason.

Thompson is expected to earn just $2.3 million in AAV on the open market.

A future Hall of Famer is still available on the open market

Bills edge Von Miller signs autographs for fans at the end of the opening day of Buffalo Bills training camp. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Finally, Von Miller has yet to find a team this offseason, and while Bills fans may not be eager to welcome back a player whose previous stint with the team ended in disappointment, Miller proved last season he still has a bit left in the tank.

The future Hall of Fame pass rusher recorded nine sacks while playing all 17 regular-season games for the Washington Commanders last season. He is projected to attract $5.8 million in AAV, which would make him a relatively low-cost option to add to the team’s group of pass rushers, which could use one more piece beyond Greg Rousseau, Bradley Chubb, T.J. Parker and Michael Hoecht.