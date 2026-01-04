Ex-Bears' franchise QB 'trying to win the game' for Bills in Highmark Stadium finale

Buffalo Bills' backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky doesn't seem to be taking anything for granted these days.

Trubisky, a former No. 2 overall draft pick by the Chicago Bears, owns a 31-26 career record as an NFL starter, but he has never made a regular season start in any of his three years with the Bills.

The 31-year-old Trubisky won't have the opportunity for that first start when the New York Jets visit on January 4, but he will likely see almost all of the reps after Josh Allen officially extends his consecutive starts streak.

"Any time you get an opportunity to get on the field, no matter when it is, you don't take that lightly. You want to go out there, do your best, execute and we're trying to win the game," said Trubisky on Friday in Orchard Park.

As for when Trubisky will enter the Week 18 game, which is the last scheduled event in Highmark Stadium's existence, and exactly how much he'll play, is unknown publicly. With Allen missing practice on Wednesday and Thursday, however, the veteran second-stringer took his share of QB1 reps during the week.

"We haven't exactly gone over what exactly is gonna happen, but I got a good amount of reps throughout the week. I'm feeling comfortable to be out there with the guys and executing in whatever fashion it is. I'm excited to get that opportunity," said Trubisky.

Rare relief appearances

Serving as Bills' QB2 in 2021, 2024 and 2025, Trubisky has totaled 18 regular season appearances with the majority coming in kneel-down situations.

For his Bills' career, Trubisky is 28-of-40 passing for 276 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. This season, he's thrown only six passes over 24 snaps.

Coincidentally, his first action this year came in Week 2 against the Jets, who he will face again in Week 18. Needing to temporarily step in for Allen, who broke his nose on a rushing attempt, Trubisky fired a 32-yard strike to convert a 3rd-and-long on his first snap.

Trubisky's history

Drafted by the Bears in 2017, Trubisky spent the majority of four seasons as the Windy City starter. He earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2018, posting an 11-3 record and leading Chicago to a playoff berth.

After landing in Buffalo for the 2021 campaign, Trubisky earned a free-agent contract from the Pittsburgh Steelers. He made seven starts for the Steelers over the 2022 and 2023 seasons in what was a somewhat disappointing tenure.

Having appeared in 81 career regular season games, Trubisky has recorded 74 touchdown passes and 48 interceptions.

