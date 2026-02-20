Bills Select Strong Fit for New Defense in Beat Writer Mock Draft

Mock draft season is in full swing for the Buffalo Bills, who have a long list of needs.

One of those needs is an edge rusher, and it is a necessity for multiple reasons.

The Bills tied for 20th in the NFL with 36 sacks last season, and several edge rushers are set to hit free agency, including Pro Bowler Joey Bosa and A.J. Epenesa.

One mock draft has Buffalo selecting an edge rusher and not a wide receiver, which has been a well-documented need ever since Stefon Diggs left.

Bills pick R Mason Thomas in latest mock draft

Sep 6, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma defensive lineman R Mason Thomas (32) applies pressure on Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19). | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Athletic's beat writers created a mock draft on Thursday, and Mike Jones, who covers the Bills, had Buffalo selecting Oklahoma's R Mason Thomas with the No. 26 pick.

"Buffalo has several pressing needs with pass rusher and wide receiver ranking among them," Jones wrote. "With their first pick, they take an impact edge player who will help bolster new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard’s front."

Thomas accumulated 65 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, 17 sacks and four forced fumbles in four seasons with the Sooners. He totaled 26 tackles, 9.5 TFLs, 6.5 sacks and two forced fumbles last season despite missing three games with a quad injury.

"The 6-2, 249-pound Thomas is explosive, athletic and strong, Jones wrote. "He also brings good versatility, which will enable him to move around and capitalize on mismatches."

Thomas' fit in Buffalo's defense

Oct 25, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma defensive lineman R Mason Thomas (32) defends Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6). | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

"He’s an explosive speed rusher with the ability to shave the edge tightly or create surprising push with leverage and speed-to-power conversion," NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote.

Zierlein compared Thomas to former Pro Bowler Dee Ford, who finished his career with 40 sacks in eight seasons, citing Thomas's high-octane motor and quick get-off as his strengths.

"Thomas should benefit from a wider alignment as an odd-front edge with the potential to earn a starting job within his first two seasons," Zierlein wrote, and with Leonhard transitioning Buffalo to a 3-4 defense, the Bills would provide Thomas with that opportunity.

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma defensive lineman R Mason Thomas (32) during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Thomas would likely line up as a stand-up outside linebacker in the base defense, while putting his hand in the dirt as a defensive end in sub-packages.

“He gets beat up for being small and not long enough but I think he’s going to be a nightmare for tall tackles because he can bend and he’s really explosive," an NFC scouting director told Zierlein.

With the offseason quickly approaching, Thomas would be a solid piece for Leonhard to work with as the Joe Brady era begins in Buffalo.