GM Admits Hidden Risk Attached to Buffalo Bills' Top Defensive Free Agent Signing

Availability is the best ability in the NFL. After all, a player can only affect the game when he's on the field.

When available, Buffalo Bills' new edge rusher Bradley Chubb has been productive. Unfortunately, the former No. 5 overall draft pick has also had three of his eight pro seasons derailed by injury.

Chubb missed 12 games in 2019 and 10 games in 2021 during his time with the Denver Broncos.

After being traded to the Miami Dolphins midway through 2022, Chubb tore his ACL one week before the 2023 regular season finale against the Bills. As a result, he missed the entire 2024 season.

"If you have a knock on him, he's had a couple of durabilities [issues]," said Bills' general manager Brandon Beane earlier this month during a Centered On Buffalo Podcast appearance. "It's not been ability. It's just been some, he's had a couple of ACLs, but played all 17 games last year."

As Beane pointed out, the 29-year-old Chubb didn't miss a start for the Dolphins in 2025. While there's a risk investing in a player who has had multiple ACL tears, and is set to turn 30 before training camp, the fact that the edge rusher was available and effective for an entire season is nothing shy of reassuring. Hence, the general manager appears comfortable with Chubb on a three-year, $43.5 million contract.

Beane's eyewitness evaluation

With the Dolphins being a fellow AFC East member, the Bills saw Chubb twice in 2025. He recorded sacks on Josh Allen in both meetings.

In the second matchup, Chubb was especially effective. The man who was selected two picks prior to Allen in 2018 registered four quarterback hits in a 30-13 Miami win on November 9.

"He caused us some fits in that game," said Beane. "We lost down there. [He] got Josh down once or twice. So I know 17 is glad that he'll only see Chubb in practice and not on game days anymore."

Chubb totaled 8.5 sacks for the Dolphins last season. Greg Rousseau led the Bills with 7.0 sacks.

Nov 9, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) scrambles against Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

Dion Dawkins approves

Bills' starting left tackle Dion Dawkins was responsible for going up against Chubb during much of the aforementioned Week 9 road loss. So, after seeing what Chubb is capable of firsthand, there's no surprise that the veteran bookend approved of the signing.

“I’m glad that he’s with us, I’m glad that they picked him up,”said Dawkins to Sirius XM’s Adam Schein. “I have a relationship with him. He’s great in the community, he does a great job on and off of the football field, and this is also a right-now choice for Buffalo.”