CJ Gardner-Johnson Debacle Exposes Bills' Free Agency Failures Under Brandon Beane

It's seems safe to say that safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is another swing-and-miss in free agency by Buffalo Bills' general manager Brandon Beane.

In addition to subpar performance, Gardner-Johnson's circus act has already produced multiple distractions dating back to training camp. His one-game suspension for spitting at an opponent last time out in Week 6 should re-open the conversation about Buffalo's multiple free agency failures in recent years under Beane's watch.

Granted salary cap space has been far from plentiful, it's more than fair to question the Bills' use of limited resources over the past few free agency cycles.

With Gardner-Johnson continuing the trend into 2026, Buffalo has suffered from at least one costly free agent bust three years in a row.

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) makes a catch for a touchdown against Buffalo Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (22) during the first half at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY, on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 2025 free agent class looks highly troubling with two of the four key members already off the roster but still accounting for significant portions of this year's salary cap space.

Here's a quick look at the Bills' last three underwhelming free agent classes and the dead salary cap money that remains. All figures are provided by Spotrac.

OLB Bradley Chubb, CB Dee Alford, DB CJ Gardner-Johnson (2026)

Edge rusher Bradley Chubb and slot cornerback Dee Alford have been nothing better than average thus far.

Chubb represents the biggest investment of the class, signing for three years and $43.5 million. He has only 1.5 sacks, but he's been solid against the run. Buffalo realistically must keep him through at least the 2027 season. Cutting him would cost $16.8 million in dead money on next year's cap.

Sep 17, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Bradley Chubb (9) sacks Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during the first half at New Highmark Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alford, who inked a three-year deal for $15.75 million, is also likely to stick around for at least two seasons, unless Buffalo is willing to eat $5.07 million in dead money on the 2027 spending limit.

While Gardner-Johnson is only under contract for one season, his deal contains void years in 2027 and 2028. He'll cost $1 million against the cap next year and $500K the following season. If the Bills release him now, they face a $3.08 million dead cap charge.

DE Joey Bosa, WR Josh Palmer, OLB Michael Hoecht, DL Larry Ogunjobi (2025)

Joey Bosa and Larry Ogunjobi were both one-year propositions that failed, and in the latter's case failed miserably.

After opening the season with a six-game suspension due to a substance policy violation, Ogunjobi totaled 19 tackles and no quarterback hits over 215 defensive snaps. In the playoff loss to the Denver Broncos, he committed an awful offsides penalty that negated a Bills' fumble recovery.

Meanwhile, Bosa made a few noteworthy plays, but failed to consistently affect the opposing passer. He made 5.0 sacks over 15 games, and he was practically invisible against the run all year.

Dec 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) scrambles against Buffalo Bills defensive ends Joey Bosa (97) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unfortunately, the Bills are still paying the price for both players. Bosa is on the book for $7.2 million in dead cap space this year while Ogunjobi costs $2.35 million.

That's before mentioning Josh Palmer's disappointing 2025 season, and the fact that it doesn't look like the wide receiver will live up to his contract value this year, either. Palmer, who is on a three-year deal worth $30 million, has only 26 receptions in 17 appearances as a Bill.

Palmer is occupying $11.75 million of cap room this season, and he carries a $4.8 million dead money charge in 2027 if cut. Furthermore, Buffalo is on the hook for void years in 2028 ($3.2m) and 2029 ($1.6m).

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots safety Craig Woodson (4) intercepts a pass intended Buffalo Bills wide receiver Josh Palmer (5) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Curtis Samuel, WR Mack Hollins (2024)

Wide receivers Curtis Samuel and Mack Hollins were the two most significant free agent additions in 2024 with the latter only on a one-year contract.

The Samuel signing is the one that is truly mind blowing on multiple levels. He mysteriously failed to come close to the production level he enjoyed under offensive coordinator Joe Brady in 2020, and he wound up being a healthy scratch on multiple occasions in 2025 when he caught seven passes for 81 yards over six games.

Samuel, who initially signed on for three years and $24 million, counts $3.45 million against Buffalo's cap this year after being released during the offseason.

Nov 9, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins cornerback JuJu Brents (32) recovers a fumble against Buffalo Bills wide receiver Curtis Samuel (1) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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