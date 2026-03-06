Two Players Buffalo Bills Must Re-Sign in Free Agency — And Two They Don't
In this story:
The Buffalo Bills have 20 players set to become unrestricted free agents on expiring contracts when the NFL calendar changes over March 11.
While a majority likely won't be back for the start of the Joe Brady era, the Bills would be wise to keep the door open for two key offensive pieces.
On the contrary, there are two defensive players who Buffalo should let walk without the slightest hesitation.
Here's a closer look at two who should stay and two who should go.
C Connor McGovern — Yes
The 28-year-old McGovern is the literal centerpiece for what has been one of the NFL's most-productive offensive lines over the past two seasons. After starting 17 games at left guard in 2023, he made a seamless transition to the center position, proceeding to organize protection in front of a MVP quarterback.
While he's sure to garner heavy interest on the market, the Bills should find a way to keep him around despite a potentially high price tag. With the free agency negotiating period on the horizon, there have been conflicting reports about Buffalo's interest in re-signing McGovern.
FB Reggie Gilliam — Yes
The veteran fullback is an important piece for the Bills on both offense and special teams, meaning his departure would leave multiple holes. Since making the team as an undrafted free agent in 2020, Gilliam has been a core special teams contributor.
Helping running back James Cook capture the 2025 NFL rushing title, Gilliam saw career-high 235 offensive snaps with Joe Brady routinely deploying the versatile fullback in run-heavy formations. His ability to run routes and catch passes out of the backfield gives Buffalo's high-powered offense an added dimension.
DE Joey Bosa — No
Although availability wasn't an issue, Bosa failed to be the consistent game-wrecker that the Bills needed. Although he made a few memorable plays, including five forced fumbles, the overall production didn't meet the $12.6 million salary.
In the end, the 30-year-old Bosa totaled only 5.0 regular season sacks before a sack-less showing through two playoff games. While he had occasional success pressuring opposing passers, the veteran too often failed to set the edge against the run.
DT Larry Ogunjobi — No
The Ogunjobi signing was a complete swing-and-miss by Bills' brass on multiple fronts. It started with his six-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance enhancing drugs policy.
Once finally available, the 31-year-old Ogunjobi struggled to earn playing time despite multiple injuries up front. He was a healthy scratch in Week 16 and finished the season with only 19 tackles and no quarterback hits over 10 games.
It will be hard for fans to forget his gaffe that cost the Bills a possession during the playoff loss to the Demeter Broncos. Jumping into the neutral zone early, Ogunjobi drew an offsides penalty that negated a Broncos' lost fumble in the red zone.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.