Two Players Buffalo Bills Must Re-Sign in Free Agency — And Two They Don't

The Buffalo Bills have 20 players set to become unrestricted free agents on expiring contracts when the NFL calendar changes over March 11.

While a majority likely won't be back for the start of the Joe Brady era, the Bills would be wise to keep the door open for two key offensive pieces.

On the contrary, there are two defensive players who Buffalo should let walk without the slightest hesitation.

Here's a closer look at two who should stay and two who should go.

C Connor McGovern — Yes

The 28-year-old McGovern is the literal centerpiece for what has been one of the NFL's most-productive offensive lines over the past two seasons. After starting 17 games at left guard in 2023, he made a seamless transition to the center position, proceeding to organize protection in front of a MVP quarterback.

While he's sure to garner heavy interest on the market, the Bills should find a way to keep him around despite a potentially high price tag. With the free agency negotiating period on the horizon, there have been conflicting reports about Buffalo's interest in re-signing McGovern.

Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Buffalo Bills center Connor McGovern (66) prepares to snap the ball to quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC Wild Card Round game at EverBank Stadium | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

FB Reggie Gilliam — Yes

The veteran fullback is an important piece for the Bills on both offense and special teams, meaning his departure would leave multiple holes. Since making the team as an undrafted free agent in 2020, Gilliam has been a core special teams contributor.

Helping running back James Cook capture the 2025 NFL rushing title, Gilliam saw career-high 235 offensive snaps with Joe Brady routinely deploying the versatile fullback in run-heavy formations. His ability to run routes and catch passes out of the backfield gives Buffalo's high-powered offense an added dimension.

Jan 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills fullback Reggie Gilliam (41) makes a catch defended by New York Jets linebacker Quincy Williams (56) during the first half at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

DE Joey Bosa — No

Although availability wasn't an issue, Bosa failed to be the consistent game-wrecker that the Bills needed. Although he made a few memorable plays, including five forced fumbles, the overall production didn't meet the $12.6 million salary.

In the end, the 30-year-old Bosa totaled only 5.0 regular season sacks before a sack-less showing through two playoff games. While he had occasional success pressuring opposing passers, the veteran too often failed to set the edge against the run.

Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa turns towards the fumble that defensive tackle DaQuan Jones caused after sacking Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield on Nov 16, 2025 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

DT Larry Ogunjobi — No

The Ogunjobi signing was a complete swing-and-miss by Bills' brass on multiple fronts. It started with his six-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance enhancing drugs policy.

Once finally available, the 31-year-old Ogunjobi struggled to earn playing time despite multiple injuries up front. He was a healthy scratch in Week 16 and finished the season with only 19 tackles and no quarterback hits over 10 games.

Jan 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (99) tackles New York Jets wide receiver Isaiah Williams (18) during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

It will be hard for fans to forget his gaffe that cost the Bills a possession during the playoff loss to the Demeter Broncos. Jumping into the neutral zone early, Ogunjobi drew an offsides penalty that negated a Broncos' lost fumble in the red zone.