Bills' Joshua Palmer Reveals Source of Last Season's Struggles Was Worse Than You Think

When Buffalo Bills’ sixth-year veteran wide receiver Joshua Palmer signed a three-deal with the team via free agency last offseason, it was thought that Palmer would be the kind of receiver that franchise quarterback Josh Allen needed to take his game to the next level after the departure of former All-Pro Stefon Diggs the spring prior.

Palmer, a former 2021 third-round pick of the Los Angeles Chargers, was known for being a player that could separate with precise route running versus man coverage, and who was physical enough to secure the ball away from defenders at the catch point.

The former Charger had been overshadowed by other receivers like Keenan Allen and Mike Williams during his time with Los Angeles, but he had made enough of a mark through his first four seasons in the NFL to earn his most recent deal with the Bills, which included $18 million in guaranteed money upon signing.

Sep. 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Joshua Palmer (5) receives a pass during the second quarter of a past NFL game against the Baltimore Ravens at the old Highmark Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Palmer’s first season in Western New York was anything but paradise

But, once on Buffalo’s roster, Palmer struggled to acclimate himself in the first five weeks of the season before he wound up suffering an injury versus the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6 on Monday Night Football at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Unexpectedly, the Bills lost the game 24-14, and the Brampton, Ontario, native went on to appear in just six more games in the regular season before going on injured reserve just before the beginning of the AFC playoffs in January.

In total, the now 26-year-old receiver managed to appear in just 12 games for a total of 393 snaps en route to raking in a measly 22 catches for 303 yards and no touchdowns.

Simply put—regardless of the injuries suffered—the contract and the production did not match.

However, with that in mind, apparently Palmer was dealing with more than was ever led on by the previous coaching staff during the season last year.

Nov. 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Joshua Palmer (5) makes a catch while being covered by Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Benjamin Morrison (21) during the first half of a past NFL game at the old Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bills’ WR reveals injuries were worse than fans thought in 2025

In a recent interview on Friday at the facilities in Orchard Park, New York, with Bills’ team reporter Chris Brown on One Bills Live, the former third-round pick out of the University of Tennessee revealed that he had multiple ailments that he was dealing with: not just the ones that were listed on the weekly injury report.

“It was the hip-drop tackle (vs. Atlanta where I got hurt). I think it was on the (injury) report for sometimes ankle, maybe sometimes knee, but the hip-drop tackle resulted in a high-ankle sprain, an MCL sprain, and a slightly torn labrum in my hip,” Bills’ receiver Joshua Palmer said ahead of Saturday’s preseason opener at the new $2.1 billion Highmark Stadium.

“So, when you have all three, it’s hard to rehab one without the other one hurting, and then it’s hard to rehab the other without the other one hurting. So, trying to play with all three on one side of your body is challenging. It’s hard.”

On that note, this offseason has been a process for the one-time Charger, but he’s come out better on the other side.

Buffalo Bills veteran wide receiver Joshua Palmer (5) checks in with a coach before running a drill at Bills' training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on Aug. 6, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Summer at St. John Fisher and One Bills Drive has been smooth sailing so far for Palmer

He wasn’t available for some of the spring workouts as he was still dealing with the rehab process, but Palmer has been able to be a full-go in training camp this summer.

And, for the most part, things are going fairly smooth for the veteran receiver in his return from what was seemingly a lengthy battle of attrition with his ailments.

“Stress was high. You know, sometimes I failed (at not) bringing it home . . . you never want to bring (stress from work) home, but—yeah—my body was going through it. (I) definitely (leaned on) D. Dawk (Dion Dawkins), the receivers, and some of the past receiver coaches . . . my family, my faith: a big, big one is faith. I had to lean on something for sure,” Palmer added in his interview with Brown.

Buffalo Bills franchise quarterback Josh Allen (17) goes over routes with wide receiver Joshua Palmer (5) during the second day of Bills' training camp at St. John Fisher University on Thursday, July 24, 2025 in Pittsford, New York. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I would say it’s going well (this training camp) . . . just the timing with Josh—and with the missed time (last year and this spring)—you know, in your head you think you missed a lot and you haven’t played ball in a long time. . . . but (it was) a long offseason getting healthy, (and a) long OTAs continuing to get healthy. But, I feel as good as I’ve ever been.”

Now, coming off his first game action since Week 18 last season against the New York Jets when he grabbed just one catch on three targets, Palmer is feeling rejuvenated.

The additions that have been made on both sides of the ball this spring have him excited for what’s in store in the coming months.

Jan 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Joshua Palmer (left) celebrates with former Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis (right) during a past NFL game against the New York Jets at the old Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Palmer has big plans for him and his teammates in 2026

And, if all goes according to plan this fall and winter, then the 6-foot-1, 210-pound playmaker has his sights set on having a much bigger impact in his second season with Buffalo.

“Competition raises all our levels to play better,” Palmer continued.

“So, when you have another counterpart over there with the addition of D.J. (Moore), and—you know—Keon’s paying well, and Khalil’s playing well, (so) I think us four could do a lot of damage.”

Despite the veteran wideout failing to garner a target in Saturday's preseason opener, the Bills defeated the Carolina Panthers 29-14 in the exhibition contest at the team's new home venue along Abbott Road in Orchard Park, New York, and the offense looked to be rolling.

It’ll be interesting to see how Palmer progresses in the coming weeks as he continues to return from last year's lengthy injury list. If he can return to form, then it will be just another added weapon available to quarterback Josh Allen. Keep an eye out for No. 5 moving forward this summer, Bills Mafia.

Buffalo's next preseason matchup is slated for Saturday, August 22, on the road against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

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