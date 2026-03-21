Former Bills Linebacker Is Perfect Reunion Target in Free Agency

While the Buffalo Bills appear dead set on ushering in a changing of the guard on defense, one of the team’s free agents would make a lot of sense as a reunion target.

Shaq Thompson spent the 2025 season in Buffalo and performed admirably, helping fill the void left by a few injuries to other players at the position throughout the year. He remains available on the free-agent market and would be a perfect fit for the Bills to add another quality player at a position of significant need.

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Cupboard is bare

Buffalo Bills linebacker Shaq Thompson (45) looks over his shoulder after an interception during the first quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bills are expected to roll out Terrel Bernard and Dorian Williams as the team’s starting inside linebackers this season, which is a questionable pairing even without considering Bernard’s recent injury history. The team captain has missed nine regular-season games over the past two seasons, and even when he was on the field in ’25, he struggled to produce.

In fact, by season’s end, Thompson was widely considered the better option than his teammate, particularly when defending against the run. The soon-to-be 32-year-old made six starts for the Bills a year ago, recording 56 tackles, six tackles for loss and a sack. He appeared in 12 total games and was on the field for 59% of the team’s defensive snaps.

There is interest

Buffalo Bills linebacker Shaq Thompson racts to a tackle during first half action at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 7, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thompson previously expressed his desire to continue his career with the Bills in 2026 during his end-of-season media availability months ago.

“I would love to play here,” said Thompson. “I told [Brandon Beane] this is my number one priority.”

Thompson added that he will weigh his options in free agency, as he desires to be a starter in 2026. With that said, after more than a week since the official start of the NFL’s new league year, the 11-year veteran remains unsigned

“I know I’m a starter in this league,” he added.

The cost

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) tackles Buffalo Bills linebacker Shaq Thompson (45) after throwing an interception. | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thompson would likely be a low-cost signing for the Bills, as Spotrac has his projected average annual value at $2.3 million. That would fit with Buffalo’s position against the salary cap, as it is currently about $13M under the cap with about a month remaining until the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Bills will have to set aside some of that money to sign their draft picks, but that should still leave them with enough room to bring back Thompson and perhaps another bargain free agent if they so choose.