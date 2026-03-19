Identifying 3 of Buffalo Bills Glaring Roster Needs After NFL Free Agency

The NFL free-agent pool has dried up considerably since the start of the new league year on Mar. 11, with many of the top talents signing with their new teams ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

While there aren’t many desirable options remaining, the Buffalo Bills still have a number of roster needs that they must address before the football world descends upon Pittsburgh. Here are three areas in which the Bills should add a few players before the selection process begins on Apr. 23.

Cornerback

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) reacts after intercepting a pass against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Despite bringing in new nickel cornerback Dee Alford on a three-year free-agent contract, the Bills are still lacking on the boundary at the position. While Christian Benford will return in his starting role, second-year pro Maxwell Hairston is likely to enter the 2026 campaign as a first-time starter, and it would behoove the Bills to gather adequate depth behind him in case things go poorly or he sustains another injury early in his career.

The team’s top CB target over the next few weeks should be a familiar face — Tre’Davious White — who remains a free agent after a bounce-back ’25 season in Buffalo.

Linebacker

Buffalo Bills linebacker Dorian Williams (42) walks the field before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

With the Bills transitioning to an odd-man front defensively, it would seem beneficial for them to sign some fresh blood as they shift from the 4-3 scheme the team had deployed the past several seasons under former head coach Sean McDermott.

As it stands today, Terrel Bernard and Dorian Williams are set to be Buffalo’s starting inside linebackers, with the likes of Joe Andreessen and Keonta Jenkins listed as their backups on the depth chart. Bernard is coming off a dreadful, injury-plagued season, Williams has never been a full-time starter, and the options behind those two are uninspiring to say the least.

The Bills are just $9 million under the salary cap and still have to sign their draft picks down the road, leaving them with little available to spend on a big name who could step in and transform the position. Therefore, a more reasonable option, such as Matt Milano, who remains a free agent, should be brought back on a short-term, cost-effective deal to stem the tide before Buffalo figures out its future in the center of its defense.

Offensive line

Buffalo Bills guard David Edwards (76) keeps his eyes on New York Jets linebacker Chazz Surratt (55) during second half action at the Bills home game against the New York Jets. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After losing David Edwards in free agency, a starting spot on the Bills’ offensive line has opened up entering the 2026 season. The Bills may also lose depth tackle Ryan Van Demark, who the Minnesota Vikings signed to an offer sheet on Wednesday.

While the Bills re-signed free-agent-to-be Alec Anderson to potentially fill the void left by Edwards’ departure, and names such as Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, Chase Lundt and Tylan Grable are waiting in the wings, it would benefit the Bills to welcome an experienced player into the fold in case things go south in the trenches.

Another name with ties to the Bills—Greg Van Roten—is a fit after starting all 34 games for the New York Giants in 2024 and 2025. Van Roten previously appeared in 16 games, including four starts, for Buffalo in 2022.