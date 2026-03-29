Former Star Applauds Bills After 'Transformative' Time in Buffalo

David Edwards may have chosen to continue his career elsewhere, but no one can say he didn’t enjoy his time with the Buffalo Bills.

Edwards departed the Bills for the New Orleans Saints in free agency, and on his way out the door, he celebrated his former organization for helping transform his and his family’s life.

During a conversation with former Buffalo offensive lineman Mitch Morse on In Good Company, Edwards couldn’t have been more complimentary of the Bills and everything that goes on within the walls in Orchard Park.

“I feel so strongly that the culture there, the reason for so much success is that everybody in the building genuinely cares about each other, wants the best for each other,” said Edwards. “And there’s real relationships that transcend the business side.”

A good stint

Buffalo Bills guard David Edwards (76) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Edwards spent three years in Buffalo, making 32 starts over the past two seasons, each of which he was on the field for over 90% of the team’s offensive snaps. He became a fixture on the Bills’ offensive line before earning a four-year, $61-million contract with the Saints.

“My time in Buffalo was so transformative for me and my family,” he continued. “I got to be around such great people that changed my life in so many ways that I’m forever grateful. And it goes far beyond just the building.”

Edwards added that the community surrounding the Buffalo area and “the people of Buffalo” helped him ingratiate himself into his new surroundings over the past few seasons. The former Bills OL described the team’s fan base as a “unique” group that “pours everything into that organization.”

Tough loss

Buffalo Bills guard David Edwards (76) keeps his eyes on New York Jets linebacker Chazz Surratt (55) during second half action at the Bills home game against the New York Jets. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Edwards won’t be an easy player for the Bills to replace, as his consistency and production helped the Buffalo front-five rise to the level of one of the top units in the NFL. It was almost a foregone conclusion that the Bills would not be able to retain Edwards in free agency. Still, the loss hurts as Buffalo now looks to other options to fill his shoes.

It was initially believed that Alec Anderson, who re-signed with the Bills on a one-year deal earlier this offseason, was a shoo-in to win the starting left guard job left behind after Edwards’ exit. However, the team recently welcomed free-agent signing Austin Corbett, who could also factor into the competition for first-team reps.

Not only will Buffalo be looking to replace Edwards’ on-field performance, but he was also a culture builder who helped maintain the organizational values he describes so fondly. He will be missed in more ways than one.