The Buffalo Bills wisely took out an insurance policy prior to free agency beginning.

With general manager Brandon Beane likely realizing the practical impossibility of re-signing both center Connor McGovern and left guard David Edwards in the age of the salary cap, the Bills were sure to lock up a battle-tested backup who has shown the potential to grow into a starting role.

Set to become a restricted free agent, versatile offensive lineman Alec Anderson reached an agreement well before the Bills' deadline to tender him.

Coming in under the right of first refusal tender price tag ($3.547 million), Anderson signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract according to Spotrac. The number is more than double his prior salary. In 2025, Anderson played for $1.03 million.

Edwards leaves, creates LG vacancy

Buffalo trotted out the same five starting offensive linemen in 2024 and 2025 with Edwards playing between McGovern and left tackle Dion Dawkins. While the Bills were able to retain McGovern, Edwards left to join the New Orleans Saints on a contract reportedly worth $61 million over four years.

Edwards's departure opens a spot in the Bills' starting lineup at left guard — a position familiar to Anderson, who has already taken live NFL snaps at center, tackle and guard in his young career.

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Alec Anderson and center Connor McGovern head out to the field before their game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 28, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Letting Edwards take advantage of veteran rest, Anderson was the Bills' starting left guard in the 2024 and 2025 regular season finales. He played all 75 snaps in a 35-8 win over the New York Jets this past January.

The 26-year-old Anderson is fully aware of the opportunity at hand moving forward.

"It's just an opportunity, and I think that I'll be able to capitalize on the opportunities that are handed to me," said Anderson prior to even re-signing while present at head coach Joe Brady's introductory press conference. "I think I've proven to do that with my years in the league, being able to stick around and kind of play whatever role that the offense or the special teams coach needs me to play. I think I'll fulfill that this year in the offensive line."

Bills lineman Alec Anderson sits and visits with fans following the Bills win over the Jets in their last regular season game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026 | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

More about Anderson

Buffalo signed the UCLA product as an undrafted rookie in 2022 with Anderson spending the entire subsequent season on the practice squad. The positionally flexible hog molly held a 53-man roster spot for the entire 2023 campaign, but was never activated on gameday.

Anderson made his NFL debut in the 2024 season opener against the Arizona Cardinals, proceeding to play all 17 games in a utility role. The Bills frequently deployed the 6-foot-5 blocker as a sixth offensive lineman in their heavy formation. He totaled 291 offensive snaps that season.

While Anderson did not miss any games in 2025, his offensive snap share declined in favor of rookie tight end Jackson Hawes. Still, he managed to show great value when Buffalo was without both starting tackles heading into their Week 13 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Alec Anderson (70) blocks against Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Starting in place of the injured Spencer Brown, Anderson played all 74 offensive snaps in the 26-7 road win. He helped the Bills rush for 249 yards while preventing Josh Allen from being sacked. It was the first time Anderson played tackle in a live game since his UCLA days.