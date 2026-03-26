Bills Secure Two Important Insurance Policies, Sign Career OL Starters

Simply put, capable offensive line substitutes are important pieces for NFL teams, especially considering the high injury rate at the position.

Reinforcing the ranks, the Buffalo Bills added a pair of highly-experienced interior offensive linemen on one-year contracts. On Thursday, the team announced that veteran starters Austin Corbett and Lloyd Cushenberry will continue their careers in Orchard Park.

Add us as a preferred source on Google Follow

The signings address a need that emerged when left guard David Edwards left for the New Orleans Saints in free agency. With key backup Alec Anderson presumably stepping into the starting lineup, the Bills' bench was set to lose an important piece.

"We're shopping in the very low end of the pool right now, and that's probably the best way to put it. We're still looking to add depth pieces for our roster," said general manager Brandon Beane last week on the Centered On Buffalo Podcast.

Bills lineman Alec Anderson sits and visits with fans following the Bills win over the Jets in their last regular season game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026 | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Corbett, who has made the large majority of his 78 starts as a guard, appears likely to take over the role that Anderson held last season and potentially even compete for a starting job. The Bills hosted the former No. 33 overall draft pick on an official free agent visit on Monday.

As for Cushenberry, who has 80 career starts as a center, one would think he is best suited as an insurance policy for starter Connor McGovern. The addition initially seems a bit odd due to the fact that the Bills have 2024 fifth-round center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, a three-year Southeastern Conference starter, in the fold.

Who is Austin Corbett?

Drafted 26 picks after the Bills selected quarterback Josh Allen in 2018, Corbett played 14 games for the Cleveland Browns before being traded to the Los Angeles Rams early during the 2019 campaign.

With the aforementioned Edwards starting at left guard, Corbett was the Rams' starting right guard in 2020 and 2021. He started every game during the team's triumphant Super Bowl LVI run.

Due to injuries, the 30-year-old Corbett has not been available for the full season since 2022. He made 11 starts for the Carolina Panthers in 2025.

Oct 9, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers guard Austin Corbett (63) blocks at Bank of America Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Who is Lloyd Cushenberry?

After being drafted at No. 83 overall in 2020, Cushenberry spent four seasons as the Denver Broncos' starting center. Joining the Tennessee Titans following the completion of his rookie contract, the center tore his Achilles midway through the 2024 season.

Although Cushenberry made 15 starts for in 2025 after beginning the year on PUP, the Titans released him with a failed physical designation late last month. The LSU product was on the field for 922 offensive snaps last year.