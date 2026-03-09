3 Bills' Replacement Options for Departed Guard David Edwards

The Buffalo Bills may have retained center Connor McGovern, but they are set to lose a key piece of their offensive line. Guard David Edwards agreed to terms with the New Orleans Saints on a four-year, $61 million deal on Monday, leaving a big void at the position.

Edwards started 37 games over the last two seasons for the Bills, including the playoffs, underscoring the importance of that position along Buffalo's offensive front.

Replacement options must be considered now that Edwards is gone, and three names stand out as options to slot in at guard opposite O'Cyrus Torrence.

Option 1 — Alec Anderson (in-house)

Jan 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Bills offensive tackle Alec Anderson (70) jumps into the stands after the game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Anderson, 26, has been a valuable swing lineman for Buffalo the past two seasons, making six starts over that span and appearing in about 16.7% of the team's offensive snaps in 2025 and about 26.8% in 2024.

The Bills re-signed the two-year veteran in February, and his solid 72.7 overall grade by Pro Football Focus last season symbolized his strong play in spots, which helped contribute to that reward.

If Buffalo prefers a cheap in-house option, albeit one with limited starting experience, Anderson will be the way to go.

Option 2 — Teven Jenkins (free agency)

Sep 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns guard Teven Jenkins (74) celebrates running back Raheim Sanders' (35) touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Jenkins, 28, began his career in Chicago, where he struggled as a tackle for the Bears before transitioning effortlessly to guard. He started 36 games over his last three seasons in the Windy City before taking on a smaller role last season.

The former 2021 second-round pick played behind Joel Bitonio and former Bill Wyatt Teller in 2025, making four starts and earning a 77.7 PFF grade, which ranked eighth among guards.

Jenkins' projected contract value is at $2.3 million per year, according to Spotrac, which could make him a cap-friendly option for Buffalo.

Option 3 — Emmanuel Pregnon (NFL draft, pick No. 26)

Oregon center Emmanuel Pregnon takes the field before the game against Oklahoma State at Autzen Stadium. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Many mock drafts have the Bills selecting either a wide receiver or a defensive lineman in the first round, but with Edwards leaving Buffalo, that sentiment may change sooner than later.

"Ultra-durable and experienced, Pregnon has the prototypical frame of a downhill blocker," NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote. "He’ll get beat to first contact but usually reclaims the rep using well-placed hands, a broad base and upper-body power to displace and finish with authority."

The 6-foot-4, 318-pound Pregnon was a first-team All-American for Oregon in 2025, and his powerful nature would be welcome along Buffalo's offensive line.

Edwards was a critical piece of one of the NFL's most consistent offensive lines over the past two seasons, so finding his replacement will be just as important.