Bills Predicted to Lose Connor McGovern to NFC Contender in Free Agency

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane made a splash ahead of NFL free agency by trading for Chicago Bears wide receiver D.J. Moore. The move has been criticized, considering Moore's salary and his decline in production over the past two seasons.

That said, their desperation for help at the position led to the Bills' gamble. Now that Buffalo has their new No. 1 wide receiver, Beane must turn his attention to free agency.

There are holes on the defensive side of the ball, with safety, edge, and linebacker standing out as concerns. They'll also need to address the offensive line, with two starters set for free agency.

Left guard David Edwards and center Connor McGovern are both free agents and could secure contracts much larger than Buffalo can afford. As for McGovern, he's the top center on the market, and Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report predicts he will secure a three-year, $35.2 million deal with the Bears, who must replace former starter Drew Dalman.

"If McGovern does hit the open market there will be plenty of demand for a proven veteran lineman who didn't allow a sack in over 1,000 snaps last year Pro Football Focus—including from another 2025 playoff team who just shockingly lost their starter at the position," Davenport wrote.

"The retirement of [Drew] Dalman left the Chicago Bears in scramble mode up front—a less-than-ideal reality for a team that fashions itself a Super Bowl contender. Making the financials work won't be easy for a Bears team that has just $8 million and change in cap space. But replacing Dalman with another proven option has to be right at the top of the team's priorities entering free agency."

Connor McGovern open to return, but isn't sure Bills can make it work

Buffalo Bills center Connor McGovern celebrates with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen after a touchdown. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Initially a third-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys out of Penn State in 2019, McGovern signed with the Bills in 2023. He started as a guard, but spent the past two seasons playing center and has been a leader for Buffalo's most consistent position group.

He recently stated his desire to return, but admitted the communication with the Bills hasn't been there. McGovern said he understands it's a business, and doesn't sound bitter about the possibility of having to leave.

McGovern also hinted at a potential discount to stay in Buffalo, saying money isn't his only motivation. He's not willing to play for cheap, saying it's about respect, but there's still a chance the two sides can figure something out. If not, McGovern will have no shortage of suitors.

