Two Free Agents Bills Must Consider After Missing Out on Linebacker Leo Chenal

It seemed like a near-perfect fit, but linebacker Leo Chenal presumably thought otherwise.

The Buffalo Bills missed out on the exciting free agent during the "legal tampering" period. Instead of reuniting with defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, Chenal agreed to terms with the Washington Commanders according to multiple reports on Tuesday afternoon.

Prior to Chenal's signing, the free agent linebacker market already seemed thin, leaving the Bills with limited options to remake the position group.

As the new league year starts, Buffalo has only three linebackers under contract from its 2025 active roster. Of course, the Bills could always re-sign grizzled veterans Matt Milano and Shaq Thompson, but if general manager Brandon Beane wants something different, he needs to act fast.

Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano wraps up Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey during second half action at Empower FIeld at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 17, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here are two available linebackers who project as good fits for Buffalo.

Germaine Pratt is available

Pratt was a staple on Lou Anarumo's defense for six seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals released him last spring, and he proceeded to join the Las Vegas Raiders and Indianapolis Colts, totaling 16 appearances in 2025. He made 101 tackles in 12 games for the Colts.

The 6-foot-3 linebacker played all 34 games for the Bengals over the 2023 and 2024 seasons, making 118 and 143 tackles, respectively. Pratt, a 2019 third-round draft pick, projects primarily as an off-ball defender who can drop back into coverage.

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts linebacker Germaine Pratt (53) | Mykal McEldowney-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Spotrac estimates his market value in the one year, $2.9 million price range.

Will Bills pivot to Dre Greenlaw?

The Denver Broncos are reportedly set to release Greenlaw after only one injury-riddled season.

Beginning his career as a San Francisco 49ers' fifth-round draft pick in 2019, Greenlaw was productive when available, but missed most of the 2021 and 2024 seasons due to serious injuries. After back-to-back 120-tackle campaigns, the linebacker infamously tore his Achilles while running onto the field during Super Bowl LVIII.

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw returns an interception back for a touchdown against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 at Ford Field. | Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

In eight games for Denver's defense under Leonhard, Greenlaw totaled 43 tackles, 1.0 sacks and one interception. He missed time due to lower body injuries and also served a one-game suspension for an in-game altercation with referee Brad Allen.

Spotrac projects a two-year, $11.4 million contact for Greenlaw, which is certainly within the Bills' price range should they decide to take a risk.