Rumors Swirl After Von Miller’s Meme Post of Former Bills’ Teammate Josh Allen

Von Miller to the Buffalo Bills? Wait, haven’t we heard that before?

What was a failed experiment from 2022 to 2024 between the Bills and Miller now has legs for a possible reunion. The future Hall of Fame edge rusher posted on his Instagram story Tuesday, and set off several alarm bells.

Miller’s post was a meme that alludes to the comments he’s been facing as far as where he could be playing football in 2026. But it was hard not to notice the post featuring comments like “protecting my peace” and “blocking distractions” was of Josh Allen doing a yoga pose midfield at the old Highmark Stadium.

BREAKING, Von Miller just posted this on his instagram story, is this just a funny post he meant nothing by, or could a return to Buffalo be happening? 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/M2m8KOZpbF — Blake Vargason (@22GoatedLB) August 5, 2026

Re-circling the wagons?

Miller was not a malcontent on the way out of Buffalo. It was really a financial decision that was impacted by a player who did not live up to his $120 million deal after battling back from a torn ACL.

It made no sense to keep Miller for his Average Annual Value (AAV) of $20 million after posting a combined six sacks in 2023 and 2024.

But if 2025 showed anything, it’s that Miller is still a capable pass rusher when healthy.

Returning to form

Former Washington Commanders outside linebacker Von Miller (24) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) during the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It may not have been a strong season for the Commanders, but Miller’s lone season there was a pleasant surprise. Not only did he post his highest sack total since 2021 (nine), he also played in each regular season game for the first time since 2018.

Of course, the injury history and age have to be concerning, as Miller prepares for his age-37 season. But as a value add to a front seven that will rotate a plethora of players makes sense for the Texas A&M product to join.

He wouldn’t break the bank and already has experience having Bradley Chubb under his wing during their tenure in Denver. With Buffalo having roughly $10 million in cap space, according to Spotrac, Miller could take a one-year deal for $5 million or less.

So, maybe Miller’s already pronounced love for Allen is why he posted that on his story. Or, maybe he’s trying to make his way back to One Bills Drive so he can finish what he first started.

Former Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

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