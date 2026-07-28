Buffalo Bills 53-Man Roster Projections 1.0: Bubble Watch Before Training Camp

Rookies will arrive in Rochester on Tuesday, July 21 for Buffalo Bills training camp. One week later, the rest of the team arrives as they begin to prepare for the 2026 season.

There will be plenty of pressure on Buffalo, with first-year head coach Joe Brady taking over following the firing of Sean McDermott. The Bills have plenty of superstars returning, but they are going to be some positions up for grabs. That being the case, let's take a look at what the 53-man roster could look like when they take the field in Week 1.

Quarterback (2)

Josh Allen

Kyle Allen

Notable cuts: Shane Buechele

Running Back (4)

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III looks to the sidelines against the Broncos. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

James Cook

Ray Davis

Ty Johnson

Ben VanSumeren

Notable cuts: Frank Gore Jr.

Wide Receiver (6)

D.J. Moore

Khalil Shakir

Keon Coleman

Joshua Palmer

Skyler Bell

Mecole Hardman Jr.

PUP: Tyrell Shavers

Tight End (3)

Dalton Kincaid

Dawson Knox

Jackson Hawes

Offensive Line (9)

Dion Dawkins

Alec Anderson

Connor McGovern

O'Cyrus Torrence

Spencer Brown

Chase Lundt

Austin Corbett

Jude Bowry

Ar'Maj Reed-Adams

Notable cuts: Lloyd Cushenberry, Sedrick Van Pan-Granger

Offensive Summary, Bubble Players Who Miss the Cut

Buffalo Bills WR Mecole Hardman Jr. catches a touchdown pass during the first quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There won't be a lot of drama on offense this year, unless the Bills decide to get bold and move on from Joshua Palmer. Considering they just signed him to a three-year deal during the 2025 offseason, moving on won't make much financial sense.

That means one of the biggest names on the bubble that fails to make the roster in this prediction is backup center, Lloyd Cushenberry. With Alec Anderson winning the starting left guard job, Buffalo ends up with Austin Corbett on the bench, where he will be a reserve guard as well as their backup center. That also leaves Sedrick Van Pran-Granger on the outside looking in. Both will be targets for the practice squad though, giving the Bills some extra depth to turn to.

Another player on the bubble is Mecole Hardman Jr., but the veteran makes the team due to his talent as a return man, which Bills On SI's Alex Brasky says is his ticket to locking up the final WR spot. Unless someone else emerges as a strong punt return candidate, Hardman should keep his job.

Defensive Line (6)

Ed Oliver

Deone Walker

T.J. Sanders

DeWayne Carter

Zane Durant

Landon Jackson

EDGE (5)

Buffalo Bills linebacker Bradley Chubb trains during Buffalo Bills Minicamp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Greg Rousseau

Bradley Chubb

T.J. Parker

Michael Hoecht

Mike Danna

Notable cuts: Javon Solomon

Inside Linebacker (4)

Terrel Bernard

Dorian Williams

Kaleb Elarms-Orr

Joe Andreesen

Notable cuts: Keonta Jenkins

Cornerback (5)

Christian Benford

Maxwell Hairston

Davison Igbinosun

Dee Alford

Toriano Pride Jr.

Safety (6)

Cole Bishop

C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Geno Stone

Jordan Hancock

Jalon Kilgore

Sam Franklin Jr.

Notable cuts: Damar Hamlin

Specialist (3)

Tyler Bass, K

Tommy Doman Jr., P

Reid Ferguson, LS

Notable cuts: Mitch Wishnowsky

Defensive Summary, Bubble Players Who Miss the Cut

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on the field after a game against the New Orleans Saints at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There will be a few more battles on the defensive side of the ball than there will be offensively for Buffalo. That has a lot to do with the fact that they are switching their scheme under new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard. That switch helps second-year players T.J. Sanders and Landon Jackson, who could be better fits on a three-man line than they were under McDermott.

On the edge, veteran Mike Danna beats out Javon Solomon, which will be a tough blow for Solomon who feels like an ideal fit in the 3-4. He just ends up being a victim of the numbers game after Buffalo focused on adding talent at that spot, including rookie T.J. Parker and free agency addition Bradley Chubb.

Some bubble players who fail to make the cut here include second-year linebacker Keonta Jenkins, who will be fighting with Joe Andreesen for one of the final inside linebacker spots. At safety, fan-favorite Damar Hamlin doesn't make the initial 53-man roster since Buffalo is likely to stick with Sam Franklin, who was given a multi-year deal this offseason to play special teams.

The final notable cut in this projection is punter Mitch Wishnowsky. He was solid in 2025, but Buffalo goes younger at the position as they roll with rookie Tommy Doman Jr.

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