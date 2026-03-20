Bills Decline to Match Vikings' Offer for Important Backup Who Is 'Sad to Leave'

The Buffalo Bills are losing a key offensive depth piece to the Minnesota Vikings.

Earlier this week, the Vikings signed Bills' backup offensive tackle Ryan Van Demark, a restricted free agent, to an offer sheet.

Being that Buffalo initially exercised the right of first refusal tender, the Bills can retain Van Demark by matching Minnesota's offer prior to the March 23 deadline.

According to multiple sources, however, the Bills will let the valuable reserve walk. With Aaron Wilson reporting that the Vikings offered $4.2 million to Van Demark, Buffalo, which was willing to go as high as $3.547 million, does not intend to match.

Bills offensive linemen Ryan Van Demark (L) and Spencer Brown work out before the start of practice. | Jamie Germano/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

How loss affects Bills' offensive line

After spending his entire rookie season on the Bills' practice squad in 2022, Van Demark held a 53-man roster spot for the ensuing three years. He proceeded to make 43 appearances for the Bills, including six starts.

With right tackle Spencer Brown unavailable for a 2024 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, Van Demark made his first career start in a Week 11 win over the reigning Super Bowl champions. In 2025, he made two starts as a substitute for a banged-up Brown and also logged one start at left tackle on the way to a career-high 312 offensive snaps.

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrates with offensive tackle Ryan Van Demark (74) after a touchdown against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Van Demark's departure deals a noticeable blow to the Bills' offensive line depth. As of now, Tylan Grable, a 2024 sixth-round draft pick, is the next man up behind Brown and left tackle Dion Dawkins. Chase Lundt, a 2025 seventh-rounder, is another internal option to take over for Van Demark.

With Grable potentially in the mix to battle Alec Anderson for the starting left guard spot, which was vacated when David Edwards left for the New Orleans Saints, the Bills will presumably add another offensive tackle along the way.

Van Demark's emotional goodbye

With both sides forced into a finanical decision, Van Demark is forced to bid farewell to a number of his closest friends. The New Jersey product has built close relationships with Brown, tight end Dalton Kincaid and multiple other teammates.

Making his mark of the Western New York community, Van Demark befriended Brynlee Ailinger, a young girl fighting childhood leukemia. With mother Erica Ailinger posting a heartfelt goodbye to her favorite Buffalo Bill on Instagram, Van Demark acknowledged he is "Sad to leave" in the replies.