Josh Allen credits Bills' unsung heroes for 'unbelievable job' vs. Steelers

While the outside world was questioning if the Buffalo Bills, without their starting offensive tackles, would be able to survive against the Pittsburgh Steelers, there apparently was an unwavering confidence throughout the locker room all along.

From James Cook's encouraging text message to Joe Brady's offensive gameplan, the Bills were clearly confident in what Ryan Van Demark and Alec Anderson would provide as starting bookends against in Week 13.

"They knew the challenge that was in front of them. Their teammates supported them. They didn't blink. They really didn't," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott.

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Ryan Van Demark (74) looks up at the Jumbotron to watch the play during second half action at the Bills home game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 29, 2024.

Van Demark stepped in for Dion Dawkins at left tackle while Anderson was the right tackle substitute for Spencer Brown. The result was a 26-7 road win where the Bills ran for 249 yards and quarterback Josh Allen was not sacked.

"Unbelievable job," said Allen. "Them going out there and doing their job. I heard we set a record for rushing yards in the stadium, which is so cool. I'm so proud of both those guys. They continue to work extremely hard. They've both been kind of like the jumbo tackles for us that have been in and out of the lineup. It was very, very cool to see them get their opportunity tonight, and they took advantage of it."

Bills' battle-tested backups

Van Demark saw his first regular season offensive snaps while spelling Dawkins in the 2023 finale. He started the 2024 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, establishing himself as the primary backup tackle.

More of a utility man, Anderson's experience has come primarily as a sixth offensive lineman and backup on the interior. He appeared in all 17 games last season, but hadn't played tackle since his collegiate days at UCLA.

Both players came into the NFL after going undrafted.

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Alec Anderson (70) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship Game

Joe Brady's assessment

Brady and the Bills' staff worked to prepare Van Demark and Anderson to start throughout the week. Naturally, offensive line coach Aaron Kromer, who has experience as an NFL offensive coordinator, was in on the preparations, too.

“Thought the way that the plan came together and what we were able to do in the run game allowed us to stick to that," said Brady. "I thought, Vandy stepping in like he's done in multiple games in the past, and then Alec, obviously. Alec hasn't played tackle since college, and he's going against TJ Watt every snap, right? That's not easy. I mean, that's a Hall of Famer, but it speaks to kind of who Alec is, that he doesn't blink, and neither of them did."

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady walks around the field looking over the team as they stretch at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on Aug.6, 2025.

