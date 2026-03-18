The Buffalo Bills have a decision to make after the Minnesota Vikings signed Ryan Van Demark to an offer sheet on Tuesday night, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Van Demark is a restricted free agent who was tendered by the Bills last week to the tune of $3.52 million. The Bills now have five days to match the Vikings’ offer, as by Mar. 22, Van Demark will either be heading to Minnesota or remain in Buffalo for the foreseeable future. The cost for Buffalo to match remains unclear at this time.

Tough choice

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Ryan Van Demark (74) stretches during warmups before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

It’s a tough decision for the Bills to make as they look to solidify the depth along their offensive line heading into the 2026 season.

Buffalo’s other 2026 restricted free agent, offensive lineman Alec Anderson, was signed to a one-year, $3M contract rather than the Bills offering him an RFA tender, and he has a chance to enter the Bills’ starting lineup at guard this season. On the other hand, Van Demark, a tackle, is simply a depth piece for Buffalo, which already has its starters at his position—Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown—returning next season.

The Bills also have two young players ready to step in at tackle in Tylan Grable and Chase Lundt, making Van Demark spot on the roster somewhat redundant. It will be interesting to see if the Bills ante up and pay Van Demark or let him walk to Minnesota.

Running on empty

Bills offensive tackle Ryan Van Demark watches from the sideline the defense stop the Titans during first half action at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Oct. 20, 2024. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another factor that will make it difficult for the Bills to bring Van Demark back at that cost is their challenging salary-cap situation. Although Buffalo converted new wide receiver DJ Moore’s contract on Tuesday, creating much-needed space, they remain about $9 million over the cap, according to Spotrac, and they still have several holes to fill up and down their roster.

It would be a luxury to keep Van Demark around, but it doesn’t appear to be one that the Bills will be able to afford at this point. That’s too bad, considering what he has meant to the organization since joining the team's practice squad before the start of the 2022 season.

While he hasn’t been a starter for the Bills, he has filled in admirably when called upon, playing 558 offensive snaps and 169 special teams snaps since the 2023 season. According to Pro Football Focus, Van Demark recorded a pass blocking efficiency of 96.1% over 312 offensive snaps during the 2025 campaign.