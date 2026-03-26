Bills Attend Private Workout for Physically Gifted WR Before 2026 NFL Draft

There have been doubts regarding the Buffalo Bills’ desire to continue adding at the wide receiver position after making a big trade earlier this offseason.

However, if you have followed the team’s reported action leading up to the 2026 NFL Draft, signs point to the team selecting a pass catcher to help supplement a significant roster need.

The Bills joined the Kansas City Chiefs as teams whose scouts were present for a private session with Donavon Greene, a speedy downfield threat who tested well during the workout. Greene joins a list of players at the position to be connected to Buffalo leading up to the draft on April 23.

Inside the numbers

Virginia Tech Hokies wide receiver Donavon Greene (3) tries to make a one handed catch behind South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Brandon Cisse (15) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The former Virginia Tech and Wake Forest wide receiver registered a vertical jump of 43.5 inches during his workout, according to ESPN’s Field Yates, which would have been the best among wide receivers at the NFL Scouting Combine. He also jumped 11-feet 6-inches in the broad jump and ran a 4.44 40-yard dash.

Greene recorded impressive marks during his collegiate career. His most productive campaign came in 2022 with Wake Forest, when he totaled a career-high 37 receptions, 642 yards and six touchdowns. He finished his career averaging an impressive 18 yards per reception and totaling 15 touchdowns across five seasons.

In his final collegiate campaign, he recorded 16 receptions for 274 yards and two touchdowns in nine games for Virginia Tech.

Greene’s projection

Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver Donavon Greene (11) celebrates a touchdown during the second half against the Clemson Tigers at Truist Field. | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound wide receiver is slated to be a mid-to-late round draft pick, based on projections, which could be a sweet spot, given the Bills’ draft board. Buffalo holds seven selections in the upcoming draft, including five on Day 3.

He would fit in well with the team’s growing wide receiver room, which added DJ Moore in a deal with the Chicago Bears earlier this offseason. With Moore in the mix, he will join Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, Joshua Palmer and others. Adding Greene would deliver additional quickness on the outside at Josh Allen’s disposal.

One of the team’s top goals entering the offseason was giving its franchise quarterback much more to work with in the passing game. Greene isn’t the top-of-the-draft game-breaker many are hoping the Bills are seeking, such as Jordyn Tyson, Denzel Boston or other first-round talents. That said, his physical gifts and talents project well at the NFL level.

If Buffalo elects to wait until late in the draft to bring in a player to bolster one of the team’s lacking units, Greene would be a solid option to consider.

The Bills will kick off the 2026 NFL Draft at pick No. 26 overall in the first round.