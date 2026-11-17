Buffalo Bills head coach Joe Brady is clearly frustrated with one particular issue that has plagued his team all season long.

That issue is penalties, and more specifically, pre-snap penalties. In Week 10 alone, the Bills were flagged 10 times in total, with seven of those being accepted. Nine of those penalties came before the snap.

On Monday, Brady touched on that issue and is at the point where he believes it's "embarrassing."

"It's embarrassing," Brady said of the Bills' issue with penalties.

“We’ve had two weeks in a row with special teams pre-snap penalties,” Brady added. “We had defensive penalties pre-snap (against the Jets). You guys know how I feel about penalties within the scheme of the game, and we’ve got to get the play started.”

Luckily for the Bills, they've been able to overcome their many infractions, but that doesn't mean Brady isn't concerned.

“Those are the things where it’s not winning football,” Brady said. “Whether we’re able to overcome (penalties) or not doesn’t make them right. We’re making it too hard on ourselves."

A season-long issue

Buffalo Bills head coach Joe Brady laughs with line judge Kevin Codey (16) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bills' issues with penalties extend beyond just Week 10. It has been a problem all season long.

According to NFLPenalties.com, the Bills rank sixth in total flags with 88, and of those 88, 76 have been accepted, which is the seventh-highest mark. Something to keep in mind with those marks is the Bills have a handful of teams ahead of them that haven't had a bye week yet like they have.

When it comes to pre-snap penalties, the Bills rank 10th with 29, but again, five teams with more have played in 10 games to Buffalo's nine.

This is something the Bills can definitely get away with far more often than not during the regular season, but they won't be so fortunate once the playoffs roll around and the competition is tougher, so it goes without saying this must be cleaned up.

How do the Bills fix the problem?

A view of a yellow penalty flag during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It really comes down to being more disciplined and improving both fundamentals and technique, Brady said earlier in the season.

"We've got to be more disciplined, and it's almost, it's kind of a lot of different position groups, too," said Brady. "Our fundamentals and technique have to improve."

Some have wondered if Brady's coaching style is a cause for the lack of discipline that leads to more penalties, but this is an issue Buffalo had during the Sean McDermott era, also.

The Bills ranked seventh in penalties accepted against them in 2023 and 2024, and then improved to 13th last season.

In that same span, the Bills did not have as big an issue with pre-snap flags in 2023 and 2025, totaling 37 and 32 in those seasons, but they tallied a whopping 50 in 2024.

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