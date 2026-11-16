Bills' Stock Report: Two Traded Players Soar, But Offense Dips After Week 10 win

The Buffalo Bills have yet to produce a complete performance, but even so they're 8-1 overall and atop the AFC standings.

As for their latest victory, 31-12 over the New York Jets in The Meadowlands, the Bills again left points on the field due to offensive miscues and questionable decisions.

Still, it's difficult to overly criticize an offense that scored 31 points on the road with multiple parties responsible for game-changing moments. Wide receiver DJ Moore and running back James Cook, who both exploded for long scoring plays, did plenty to boost their stock in the win.

On defense, safety Amani Hooker, who was making his Bills' debut following the November 10 trade, and rookie outside linebacker TJ Parker led a unit that kept the opponent out of the end zone for the second week in a row.

Nov 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Isaiah Williams (18) gets taken down by Buffalo Bills cornerback Dee Alford (23) and Buffalo Bills safety Amani Hooker (22) during the first half at MetLife Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Notably, Hooker, Parker and Moore are all new to the Bills in 2026. Parker was the No. 35 overall selection in last April's draft while Moore came to Buffalo in an offseason trade with the Chicago Bears.

Without further adieu, here is the Bills On SI Week 10 stock report featuring four risers and one that must reverse course.

RISING: RB James Cook

Such performances are becoming commonplace for the NFL's reigning rushing champion. Accounting for his fifth 100-yard rushing performance in nine games, Cook carried 18 times for 157 yards and one touchdown.

Whether it's consistently grinding out three or four yards on early-down rushes or breaking off a 74-yarder like he did against the Jets, Cook has proven to be the ultimate bellcow running back for the league's highest scoring offense.

Nov 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) scores a touchdown during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RISING: S Amani Hooker

Arriving only five days ago, Hooker looked like he'd been in Jim Leonhard's defense as long as any other player on the field.

The Bills' trade deadline addition did not miss a single snap in the Week 10 win. Hooker, the only Bills' defender to play 100 percent of snaps, totaled seven tackles and one pass break-up.

"So impressed with Amani Hooker," said Bills' rookie head coach Joe Brady. "The fact that he was able to play this whole game on a few days when we didn't practice. Kind of speaks to kind of who he is and how much he's going to help us."

Nov 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Amani Hooker (22) lines up before a play during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FALLING: Bills' offensive efficiency

It may seem crazy to criticize an offense that averages a NFL-best 31.9 points per game, but the Bills can be much better and so can their quarterback.

"Honestly, I think offensively, we didn't play too well. I know you can look at the stat sheet and 31 points. Didn't feel like first half, we executed the way we wanted to," said five-time NFL MVP finalist Josh Allen.

The Bills were only 2 of 10 converting on third down, and Allen passed up some potential chain-moving throws while trying to force chunk plays to happen. With both Khalil Shakir and Ty Johnson open in space close to the line of scrimmage, Allen threw deep to Greg Dortch into double coverage for his lone interception of the game.

Nov 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets cornerback Azareye'h Thomas (1) intercepts the ball during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Underscoring another failure by the Bills' offense, a presnap penalty directly preceded that Allen interception. Buffalo was flagged for an illegal shift, pushing the offense back five yards on a 3rd-and-7.

"I thought the penalties, there's too many pre-snap penalties today. We have to play cleaner football," said Brady.

Left tackle Dion Dawkins, left guard Alec Anderson, tight end Jackson Hawes and tight end Dawson Knox all committed false start penalties.

Furthermore, there was a squandered touchdown opportunity midway through the second quarter when the offense turned a 1st-and-10 at Jets' 16 into a 4th-and-13 field goal attempt.

RISING: WR DJ Moore

It was an encouraging week on multiple levels for the Bills' top offseason addition. Finally off the injury report for the first time since Week 3, Moore played 58 percent of snaps and produced a team-high 90 receiving yards.

"When he's out on the field, he's a threat to score from anywhere. Thought he did a great job tonight," said Allen.

Moore made the play of the day for the Bills' passing game when he pulled in a 45-yard bomb with a Jets' defender draped on him at the goal line.

Nov 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (2) scores a touchdown during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RISING: OLB TJ Parker

Parker seemed to start slow this season, but it was nothing out of the ordinary for a rookie. While he began percolating out of the bye week, the Week 10 win was a clear breakout performance.

Nearly matching Bradley Chubb and Greg Rousseau in snap volume, Parker consistently applied pressure during pass rush situations. He totaled five tackles and 2.0 sacks.

"His reps are going to continue to go up, because I think as much as we're keeping all those guys fresh, it's only going to help us. But he's playing confidently. He's such a strong, powerful football player to be able to then transition that into sacks, it speaks to his development," said Brady.

Nov 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker TJ Parker (99) takes down New York Jets quarterback Cade Klubnik (10) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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