How Amani Hooker Fared in Week 10 Debut With Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills saw the debut of their newest player in Week 10 when safety Amani Hooker, who was acquired via trade last week, took the field in the 31-12 win over the New York Jets on Sunday.

While we knew ahead of time that Hooker was going to play in the game just days after his was acquired, we weren't sure just how much the veteran safety would see the field.

Well, according to Pro Football Focus, Hooker played a whopping 70 snaps, which was more than any Bills defender in the contest, so the Bills did not ease him in. Hooker played 49 of those snaps at free safety, 12 in the box and eight in the slot for Buffalo, so defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard used him all over.

Hooker's ability to play that many snaps and line up in different spots in his debut is a testament to how quickly he picked up Buffalo's defense.

How Hooker fared in coverage

New York Jets wide receiver Isaiah Williams (18) gets taken down by Buffalo Bills cornerback Dee Alford (23) and Buffalo Bills safety Amani Hooker (22) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hooker has seen better days in coverage, but he was still solid.

The former Tennessee Titan gave up receptions on four of six targets thrown his way (66.7%) for 47 yards and no scores. He permitted 21 yards after the catch and a long gain of 17.

PFF gave him a respectable 66.1 grade in coverage, the sixth-best mark on the team. Hooker notched one pass break-up and he nearly had two picks but couldn't come down with either one.

All in all, it was a pretty solid day on the back end for Hooker, especially when you consider it was his debut.

Hooker's tackling and run defense

Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (37) reacts after an unsuccessful two point conversion by the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half at Paycor Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

PFF gave Hooker another respectable grade in run defense, with the former fourth-round pick notching a 64.9 in that area.



That is below his season-long mark of 83.9, but it's still pretty solid.

Hooker totaled seven tackles, the third-most on the team, and his missed tackle percentage was just 10%.

An injury scare

Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (37) after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We did see Hooker get shaken up during the contest, which led to him getting a trip to the blue medical tent.

However, the new Bills safety emerged rather quickly and got back into the game and finished without incident.

We'll be keeping an eye on the injury report for him this coming week, but Hooker should be good to go for Week 11.

What Hooker, Brady said about his debut

Buffalo Bills head coach Joe Brady looks on before a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the game, Hooker talked about how much it meant to him that the Bills wanted to trade for him, and he loved the fact that Buffalo trusted him to play as much as he did so soon.

"Just for the opportunity for a team that's winning to want me, to put me out here Game 1 and trust me, my job during the week was to show them that they can trust me and everyone took me in and just showed love across the board," Hooker said per WIVB's Josh Reed.

"It was a challenge and I love challenges like that," he said of his limited preparation time for his debut. "It kind of felt like training camp, where I gotta be in the book constantly non-stop. I really just wanted my guys that were gonna be out here to trust me, to know I was gonna be in the right spot. That was big for me and I think we did a good job."

As you'd expect, head coach Joe Brady was impressed with what Hooker was able to do on Sunday.

"I'm so impressed with Amani Hooker. The fact that he was able to play this whole game on a few days when we didn't practice. Kind of speaks to who he is and how much he's gonna help us and, shoot, he almost made a couple of plays on the ball," said Brady.

Hooker was no doubt impressive on Sunday and even better days are ahead the more comfortable he gets with his new team.

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