Bills Could Tie Unwanted NFL Record With Another Stalled Playoff Run

The Buffalo Bills have been one of the most consistent teams in the AFC over the past seven seasons. They've been in the playoffs each one of those campaigns, but they have yet to make it to the Super Bowl.

That led to the firing of head coach Sean McDermott, who was replaced by former offensive coordinator Joe Brady. The first-year head coach felt the pressure as soon as he stepped into the job, since he has a talented roster which includes an NFL MVP at quarterback in Josh Allen.

Not only will Brady feel pressure due to the expectation surrounding the team, but he could also be motivated to steer clear of an unwanted NFL record.

Buffalo Bills closing in on unwanted NFL record

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen runs onto the field before the game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mike Schopp, one of the hosts of WGR 550's Schopp and the Bulldog, recently stated that the Bills are just one year shy of tying the record for the longest playoff streak without winning a title. The record has stood since the 1970s, when the Rams made the playoffs eight years in a row, but never won a title. Schopp also points out that Los Angeles did at least make it to the Super Bowl, something Buffalo has yet to accomplish during their current run.

"I saw today that if the Bills make the playoffs again, it would be eight years in a row, but don't win the Super Bowl they will tie the NFL record for the longest streak of playoff seasons without a championship. They haven't even been to the finals, like they haven't been to the game yet," Schopp said. "They'll tie the 70s Rams who did go to a Super Bowl in the last year of their streak, '79. If that was the last year. It's like eight years in a row there, the Rams were in the playoffs and never won one. And that's the NFL record for this. So the Bills are that close."

Joe Brady will receive no grace period

Buffalo Bills head coach Joe Brady during Buffalo Bills Minicamp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The head coaching job in Buffalo was seen as a highly attractive one when McDermott was let go, due to the roster. That said, it can also be a double-edged sword.

Most first-year head coaches are given plenty of time to learn the job, and have somewhat of a grace period. That won't be the case in Buffalo. Brady is expected to take a team that has been contending for nearly a decade, and push them over the top.

That's a lot of pressure for any coach to be feeling let alone a rookie. We will learn a lot about Brady this season, and if he falls short, he'll be tied to an unwanted piece of NFL history.