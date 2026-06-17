When Will NFL’s Longest Active Streak Finally Pay Off for Bills?

What’s in a number? It all depends on someone’s perspective. Football is broken down by all kinds of statistics these days, some more eye-opening than others.

Recently, Matt Okada of NFL.com came up with one stat for each team in the NFL and how it defines each of those clubs. The Buffalo Bills are currently in the midst of a franchise-record seven straight postseason appearances, but the club has yet to get back to the “Big Game.”

Bills are in midst of disappointing seven-year postseason run

Josh Allen vs. Broncos | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

“Bills history has unfortunately become defined by “close but no cigar” seasons,” explained Okada. “Recently, that includes 15 playoff games in the Josh Allen Era…all without a Super Bowl appearance. For context, each of the other five teams to play double-digit postseason games in that span have made at least one Super Bowl (and won 6 combined). Entering Allen’s age-30 season, it candidly feels like Super Bowl or bust for this squad.”

Allen’s first playoff appearance came in 2019, a 22-19 overtime loss to the Texans at Houston. The team has an 8-7 record in those aforementioned 15 postseason games dating back to '19.

As far as the five other clubs Okada referenced (with their postseason win-loss records since 2019) are Kansas City Chiefs (16-3), San Francisco 49ers (9-5), Los Angeles Rams (8-4), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-4), and Philadelphia Eagles (6-5).

Buffalo Bills’ last Super Bowl appearance came during the 1993 season

Thurman Thomas in Super Bowl XXVIII | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

All but one has hoisted at least one Super Bowl trophy, and each one of these franchise has made at least one appearance on Super Sunday. Those six NFL championships belong to the Chiefs (LIV, LVII, LVIII), Buccaneers (LV), Rams (LVI) and Eagles (LIX). All told, the five teams have combined to make 11 Super Bowl appearances in the past seven seasons.

Of course, it could be a whole lot worse. In a previous life, the Tennessee Titans were the Houston Oilers. That was a loaded football team on both sides of the ball. Over a seven-year span from 1987-93 and coached by the likes of Jerry Glanville and Jack Pardee, respectively, the team reached the playoffs.

When Frank Reich and the Buffalo Bills orchestrated the largest comeback in NFL playoff history, erasing a 35-3 deficit to beat the Oilers. pic.twitter.com/6HOZoaMokR — Kalshi Football (@KalshiFB) January 1, 2026

There were numerous postseason disasters. From blowing a 21-6 lead at Denver in the 1991 AFC divisional round, to squandering a 35-3 third-quarter advantage at Buffalo in the 1992 wild card playoffs. The bottom line is that Oilers’ team failed to each an AFC title game over that stretch, much less a Super Bowl.

Yes, the Buffalo Bills haven’t reached the kind of futility those Oilers’ teams did. However, that’s very little solace for the franchise that just hasn’t been able to get back to playing on Super Sunday during their current postseason run.