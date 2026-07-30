Bills Are 'More Trustworthy' Than Patriots in AFC East

Despite the New England Patriots advancing to the Super Bowl the same season in which the Buffalo Bills experienced a disappointing finish, it’s the Bills who are the most trusted team to win the AFC East title in 2026.

That's according to many oddsmakers, including FanDuel, which has the Bills listed as a -130 favorite to reclaim the divisional crown this year. Meanwhile, the Patriots are +130.

Those odds support the case made by First Things First host Nick Wright, who says that Buffalo is “more trustworthy” than New England in the race for the East championship.

“They are, just, to me, flatly, the more trustworthy than the New England Patriots,” said Wright. “Depending on how you feel about the Chiefs and the Eagles this year, the Bills might be the most trustworthy team in the league as far as having a rock-solid season.”

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) is sacked by Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) during the second half. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wright backed up his point by mentioning the Bills’ streak of six consecutive seasons with a playoff win, dating back to 2020. During that stretch, Buffalo earned five consecutive AFC East titles and advanced to the AFC Championship game twice.

The Bills’ streak of AFC East titles was thwarted a season ago, when the Patriots won the division for the first time since 2019. But Buffalo is hoping to get back on track after making significant organizational changes this offseason, including firing its head coach and promoting its general manager to president of football operations.

And Wright believes the Bills are most likely to do so, based upon their recent track record.

Another factor weighs heavily on the Bills’ chances

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) drops to throw during the fourth quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And of course, there’s Josh Allen, the former NFL MVP who is still in the prime of his career. Allen has now been named a finalist for the MVP five times, winning the award in 2024, and is coming off a season in which he posted 39 touchdowns [passing and rushing]. While there were some concerns over his efficiency and increased turnover rate, Allen was named the No. 1 quarterback in the NFL by various outlets this summer.

With a player like that at the helm of your offense, you will always have a chance to both make the playoffs and win the Super Bowl. That being said, beyond Allen’s performance, plenty more will have to improve for the Bills this season if they hope to reach the promised land.

But when it comes to their status in the division, they remain the best of the best, according to Wright.

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