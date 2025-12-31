Wild scenario it would take for Bills to host one last Highmark Stadium playoff game

How good has Rich/ Ralph/ Highmark Stadium been to the Buffalo Bills? In the playoffs since the place opened in 1973 they are 16-3. On the road in the postseason during that span? 3-13.

As the Bills prepare to close "old" Highmark Sunday in a meaningless game against the awful New York Jets and without star quarterback Josh Allen, the memories are flooding in. So is the realization that it will likely be the last game at the stadium.

While it's still technically possible to host a playoff game in the Divisional Round or even the AFC Championship, the chances are microscopically small. Heading into Week 18 the Bills know they will be a Wild Card, but not much else. None of the teams in the AFC are locked into any specific seed.

In case you were wondering the Bills record all time at Rich/Ralph Wilson/Highmark Stadium is:



Reg season 246-163 (.602)

Playoffs 16-3 (.842)



I’ll bet most of you can think of all 19 playoff games without having to use the internet. — Howard Simon (@hsimon62) December 30, 2025

For a hypothetical example of what it would take for the Bills to host another home playoff game, imagine Wild Card weekend results of them winning at the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Houston Texans winning at the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Chargers upsetting the Jaguars in Jacksonville. That kind of chaos would leave three Wild Card teams plus the No. 1 seed Denver Broncos alive in the Divisional Round and Buffalo, if it's seeded 5th, would host the 6th seed.

To finish as the No. 5 seed, the Bills need to beat the Jets and get losses by the Texans to the Colts and by the Chargers to the Broncos.

An Wild Card team has never hosted an AFC Championship Game.

While awaiting these Hail Mary scenarios, Bills Mafia can fondly recall the stadium that gave them 16 playoff wins and three AFC Championship Game triumph in route to the Super Bowl.

The Best

51-3 demolition of the Raiders that sent them to their first Super Bowl in 1990.

The Worst

30-27 loss to Jaguars in 1996 Wild Card that was Jim Kelly's final game.

The Wildest

Comeback from down 35-3 to beat Houston Oiler in 1992 Wild Card.

