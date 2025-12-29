Spencer Brown calls out Jalen Carter's dirty play after Bills-Eagles postgame brouhaha
Philadelphia Eagles' defensive tackle Jalen Carter didn't do any favors for his reputation in Week 17.
After starting the season by spitting in the face of Dallas Cowboys' quarterback Dak Prescott on national TV, Carter's questionable character was on display in a 13-12 win over the Buffalo Bills on December 28.
Engaging with Bills' right tackle Spencer Brown on a second-down redzone play in the fourth quarter, Carter took a shot, with his left hand, around offensive lineman's throat area and subsequently swung his right hand into the face.
Football analyst Warren Sharp described Carter's actions as an "eye gouge" and a "throat slash."
There was no flag thrown for illegal use of hands, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the NFL levy a fine later this week.
Brown's account
"I took a strong right hook to my eyeball," said Brown in a postgame locker room interview shared by WGRZ.
Subsequently asked if he believed the infraction to be accidental, Brown offered a matter-of-fact response.
"I don't think so. It was coming, I guess," said Brown, who confirmed that Carter's hand came through the facemask.
Next steps for Brown
Backup Ryan Van Demark replaced Brown for the next two snaps following the incident, but the starter returned to duty on the Bills' subsequent possession.
The 27-year-old Brown most likely avoided any serious damage, but his vision remained somewhat compromised following the game.
"It's just fogged over, so I gotta go see the docs after this. Nothing's broken in there, but it's still like there's a haze throughout the room," said Brown.
Postgame brouhaha
With both teams required to use the same tunnel (there's only one at Highmark Stadium) to exit the field, Brown and multiple Eagles' players appeared to exchange words while walking in the same direction.
In footage shared by reporter Thad Brown, Spencer Brown and fellow offensive lineman Alec Anderson reached the Bills' locker room, there seemed to be a near physical confrontation, but cooler heads prevailed.
