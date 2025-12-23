Josh Allen makes strong statement promoting James Cook for major NFL award

Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen showed no hesitancy to give credit where credit's due, and running back James Cook certainly deserves every ounce of it this season.

No Bills' ball carrier in the last 50 years has posted a higher single-season rushing total than the current RB1, who enjoyed a milestone day during the December 21 road win over the Cleveland Browns.

Hitting the 100-yard rushing mark for the ninth time in 2025, Cook passed Hall-of-Famer Thurman Thomas for third place on the franchise's single-season rush yards list.

Only the late OJ Simpson rushed for more yards in one year than the 1,515 yards that Cook has netted over the past 15 games. Simpson ran for 1,817 yards in 1975 after becoming the league's first-ever 2,000-yard rusher (2,003) in 1973.

"He's the best back in football," said Allen, the reigning NFL MVP, during his postgame remarks. "I don't know how awards shake out, but, I mean, he should be in the running for every award."

Cook's postseason awards odds

While MVP seems reserved for quarterbacks this day and age, Cook has a legitimate case for the NFL Offensive Player of the Year award, especially if he beats Jonathan Taylor in the race for the rushing title.

Despite his remarkable season, he is a longshot in the official OPOTY betting odds posted by DraftKings Sportsbook. Although there are only four players with shorter odds than Cook, he sits at +3500 (35:1) to win the award.

Seattle Seahawks' wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (-175) is the leading favorite followed by Los Angeles Rams' wide receiver Puka Nacua (+145).

Taylor (+1700) is a distant third followed by San Francisco 49ers' running back Christian McCaffrey (+2200) and Cook.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) scores a touchdown as Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) defends during the first half at Huntington Bank Field. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Allen amazed by RB1

Cook scored his second touchdown of the day against the Browns by keeping his body off the ground and reaching the ball across the goal line. It was an impressive effort that energized Allen.

"It's unbelievable. I threw my hand up early, then I put it down. I was like, oh, he's tackled. Then, I put it up again after he ran," said Allen.

Dec 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) scores a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

On Sunday, Cool totaled 117 yards on 16 carries to go along with one 17-yard reception.

"He's an absolute stud. We love having him, and he makes our offense go," said Allen.

