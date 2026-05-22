Bills' DE Michael Hoecht's Recovery From Achilles Injury Could Take Longer Than Expected

There have been plenty of reasons for optimism regarding Buffalo Bills defensive end Michael Hoecht’s recovery from a torn Achilles, which ended his 2025 season.

Hoecht played only six quarters of football last season, with a six-game PED suspension costing him the start of his first year with the Bills before he was placed on Injured Reserve on Nov. 3. Several signs over the past few months have pointed toward a rapid return for Hoecht.

However, according to an injury expert’s recent analysis, Hoecht’s rehab may take a bit longer than initially anticipated. Dr. Kyle Trimble of Banged Up Bills recently commented on a video of the Bills' pass rusher working out at Bills OTAs, pouring cold water on those who believe Hoecht will return to full strength anytime soon.

“This is a great example of where Hoecht still isn’t 100%,” posted Trimble to X in response to the video. “He slows down to change direction, pushes off [left] foot, expects to get more out of his [right] side (injured side) on the next step & doesn’t quite have the same power, leading him to be off-balance briefly before he runs back.”

He followed up with, “As he gets further out from the injury, his play should improve but it’ll be a while before we see him at his preinjury form.”

Mentioned this on the pod with @SalSports today but this was a good sign. We saw Hoecht off to the side doing plenty of work. pic.twitter.com/qzg6EnU3n9 — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) May 21, 2026

As far as when fans can expect Hoecht to return to full strength? The answer served as nails on a chalkboard to any Bills fan.

“More likely in 2027,” concluded Dr. Trimble.

That’s worrisome analysis for Hoecht, who previously declared he would be near full efficacy by training camp in mid-July. The 28-year-old is under contract through the 2027 season.

Weighing Hoecht’s impact on the Bills’ pass rush

Buffalo Bills defensive end Michael Hoecht gets ready to move to another area to start a new drill at Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hoecht helped ignite the Buffalo pass rush during his abbreviated stint, recording two sacks and eight quarterback pressures, according to Pro Football Focus, which gave him a pass-rush grade of 71.6 during his limited time on the field in 2025. That grade placed him second among Buffalo pass rushers.

During a season in which there wasn’t much to speak of from Buffalo’s pressure unit, Hoecht was a positive force, and it was a shame to see him exit upon sustaining his injury. If he can disprove the doubters and return to full strength this season, it would be a boon for the Bills. But as Dr. Trimble stated, that appears highly unlikely.

Other options in the meantime

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna (51) against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While Hoecht returns to full strength, the Bills can turn to a list of options at the top of their pass-rush rotation, including 2026 second-round pick T.J. Parker. Also, the Bills signed veteran Mike Danna on May 11, adding another potential option to spell Greg Rousseau and Bradley Chubb—another free-agent addition—who sit atop the depth chart at the position.

Former 2024 fifth-round pick Javon Solomon is another player who could fill in. But none of the aforementioned options are likely to provide the level of game-changing impact we saw from Hoecht in the parts of two games he was on the field for last season.

His presence will be much-needed within Buffalo’s new chaos-inducing defense under first-year defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard.