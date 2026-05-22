Things didn’t work out for Joey Bosa last season with the Buffalo Bills, but as free agency has worn on, some have teased the idea of the team welcoming Bosa back for another kick at the can in 2026.

Several factors are likely holding the Bills back from doing so, namely their second-round pick T.J. Parker, who was added to a strengthened group of edge defenders set to take the field for Buffalo in the upcoming campaign. However, that’s not the only reason the Bills have seemingly moved on from the five-time Pro Bowler.

Bosa underperformed for Bills last year

Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa (97) tips the pass by Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) which then was later intercepted on the play during the second half at Huntington Bank Field. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

A solid start to the season saw Bosa record four of his five sacks in his first eight games. However, over his final seven games, the 30-year-old managed just one sack while serving as an inadequate run defender.

His Pro Football Focus pass-rush grade from a season ago finished at 88.7, which was ranked a solid seventh among 115 players graded at his position. But his run-defense grade of 54.6 was atrocious, ranking 94th among 115 players graded at his position. Bosa was often caught out of position and was less than formidable at setting the edge.

Buffalo is now hoping that its new crop of talent will help the team improve from 29th in the league in average yards allowed per rushing attempt [5.1], where they ranked with Bosa accounting for 64% of the team’s defensive snaps a year ago.

Diving into the depth chart

Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) runs on the field at the start of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Along with Parker, Buffalo also added Bradley Chubb to its group of edge defenders, as the former Miami Dolphins veteran signed a three-year pact with the Bills that keeps him in Buffalo through the 2028 season. Chubb is an eighth-year pro who brings plenty of added experience and juice to Buffalo’s defense. He is expected to replace Bosa as the running mate of the Bills’ top edge defender, Greg Rousseau.

After adding Chubb and subsequently drafting Parker, there still may have been room for Bosa. That was, until Buffalo signed free-agent EDGE Mike Danna, a former Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Champion. Danna played in 87 games over his six years with the Chiefs, totaling 21.5 sacks, including a career-high 6.5 in 2023.

The Bills also have EDGE Michael Hoecht returning from a season-ending Achilles injury he sustained in 2025, and based on recent reports, it appears Hoecht will be set to return sooner rather than later. Additionally, Buffalo’s 2024 fifth-round pick, EDGE Javon Solomon, is still around, filling out a pretty packed room of pass rushers.

Therefore, if his lack of production a season ago wasn’t enough to steer the Bills away from once again pursuing his services, there may not be enough room for Bosa on Buffalo’s roster after the moves it made this offseason. So, if you’re wondering why the team hasn’t brought the 2016 NFL Rookie of the Year back into the fold, there are a few distinct reasons why it may not be a good fit at this stage of the game.