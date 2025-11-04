Insider reports Buffalo Bills close to landing WR, DE before trade deadline
With the trade deadline less than an hour away, the Buffalo Bills are in hot pursuit of two players that would help bolster positions of need.
The Athletic’s Tim Graham has reported the Bills are a team of interest regarding a potential trade of Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel and defensive end Von Miller.
Miller, 36, is a familiar name for Bills fans, as he previously played for the team from the 2022 to 2024 seasons, recording 14 sacks and 23 quarterback hits during an injury-riddled stop in Buffalo. The 17-year pro has recorded 11 tackles, four sacks and seven quarterback hits during the 2025 campaign after he was signed by the Commanders in free agency this offseason.
Samuel, 29, is an inside slot receiver who has recorded 42 receptions for 367 yards and three touchdowns in his first season with Washington. The Bills have struggled to receive ample production from the wide receiver position this season and may be hoping that Samuel could help deliver a spark. His skill set is a bit redundant considering the Bills' personnel, but, at the very least, he would boost the team's depth at the position.
The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m.
