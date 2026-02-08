Bills' Bell Cow James Cook Headlines Hall-of-Fame Running Back's Top 5 List

After seeing the results, it's quite clear that Edgerrin James had little, if any, influence on the NFL Offensive Player of the Year voting.

Speaking a week prior to the NFL Honors announcement, the Hall-of-Fame running back praised Buffalo Bills' RB1 James Cook for "something that is not easy to do."

Becoming the first Bills' player to win the NFL rushing title since the late OJ Simpson in 1976, Cook was the lone ball carrier to break the 1,600-yard barrier this season. Despite the accomplishment, not any one of 50 voters put Cook atop the NFL Offensive Player of the Year ballot.

Dec 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) runs for a touchdown against the New England Patriots | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

James, however, didn't hesitate to put the Bills' RB1 atop his list of current NFL ball carriers. Speaking on the Up & Adams Show, Peyton Manning's former right hand man ranked his Top 5 active running backs.

Just as they did in the 2025 rushing race, Derrick Henry and Jonathan Taylor finished directly behind Cook in the rankings. Bijan Robinson was slotted fourth followed by Christian McCaffrey.

"Well, first of all, James Cook did his job this year. He led the league in rushing, which is something that is not easy to do," said James, who rushed for over 12,000 yards in 11 seasons.

Only once during his illustrious career did James eclipse Cook's 2025 rushing total (1,621), running for 1,709 yards in 2000.

Aug 7, 2021; Canton, Ohio, USA; Class of 2020 member Edgerrin James speaks during his Professional Football HOF enshrinement ceremonies at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Cooks's second Gold Jacket endorsement

Cook, a 2022 second-round draft pick, has posted three consecutive 1,000-yard rushing campaigns.

On the heels of his 2024 season, which ended with 134 scrimmage yards against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, Cook earned high praise from Bills' legend Thurman Thomas, who is only one of three players in franchise history to ever win the NFL MVP award.

"Like I've been saying, ever since the AFC Championship Game, I think he was the best player of the football field that day. You had Josh Allen there. You had Patrick Mahomes. You had Travis Kelce, but I thought James Cook was the best player on that football field for the AFC Championship Game this past year in Kansas City," said Thomas, HOF Class of 2007, in an exclusive interview with Bills On SI prior to the 2025 season.

Aug 4, 2007; Canton, OH, USA; Thurman Thomas speaks to the fans during the Enshrinement Ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Fawcett Stadium. | Leon Halip-Imagn Images

Edge's Top 5 active RBs

1 — James Cook



2 — Derrick Henry



3 — Jonathan Taylor



4 — Bijan Robinson



5 — Christian McCaffrey



HM — Jahmyr Gibbs

