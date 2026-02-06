NFL Honors Voters Show No Appreciation for Deserving Bills' RB James Cook

The NFL rushing champion was seemingly shortchanged at the league's annual postseason awards show.

While he received the Jim Brown Award for leading the league in rushing (Brown did it eight times in a nine-year career), Buffalo Bills' running back James Cook garnered no additional recognition.

In a somewhat surprising voting results reveal, Cook collected little to no support for the NFL Offensive Player of the Year award.

While it was no surprise that Seattle Seahawks' wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (14 first-place votes) claimed the OPOTY honor after leading the NFL in receiving yards, one should find it at least mildly puzzling that Cook finished nowhere near the top.

San Francisco 49ers' running back Christian McCaffrey, who pulled in 12 first-place votes, was the runner-up to Smith-Njigba. Los Angeles Rams' wide receiver Puka Nacua took third place in the voting followed by Atlanta Falcons' running back Bijan Robinson and New England Patriots' quarterback Drake Maye, respectively.

Out of 50 voters, not one saw Cook as a worthy candidate. Eight different players, including Bills' quarterback Josh Allen and Arizona Cardinals' tight end Trey McBride, earned a first-place vote, but the clear-cut rushing champion was not one of them.

AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year:



1. Jaxon Smith-Njigba 272 points, 14 first-place votes

2. Christian McCaffrey 223, 12

3. Puka Nacua 170, 8

4. Bijan Robinson 168, 6

5. Drake Maye 58, 5



Matthew Stafford (3), Josh Allen (1) and Trey McBride (1) also got first-place votes. — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) February 6, 2026

Cook's credentials

The Bills' RB1 was the lone NFL player to break the 1,600-yard rushing barrier this season. He was the bell-cow for the league's top-ranked ground game, averaging 5.2 yards per carry.

Cook accounted for nine 100-yard rushing performances. He gained more than 100 yards from scrimmage on 12 different occasions during the regular season.

"He's the best back in football," said Bills' quarterback Josh Allen after a December 21 road win over the Cleveland Browns. "I don't know how awards shake out, but, I mean, he should be in the running for every award."

Cook's 1,621 rushing yards are third most all-time on the Bills' single-season list. Only the late Hall-of-Fame running back OJ Simpson ranks higher.

Dec 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) runs for a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Alvin Kamara's coach 'excited'

The Bills introduced new offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael on Thursday, and, naturally, the former New Orleans Saints' game planner fielded a question on the team's primary ball carrier.

"He's pretty good, so maybe my goal's just not to screw him up," said Carmichael. "I'm real excited about the player."

There's no disputing that Carmichael knows a capable running back when he sees one. After being drafted by the Saints in 2017, Alvin Kamara earned five consecutive Pro Bowl selection, and two All-Pro nods, with Carmichael as his offensive coordinator. Notably, Brady was a Saints' offensive assistant for two of those seasons.

Permitted Cook is able to remain healthy, it sounds like a rushing title repeat is certainly attainable in a Carmichael-coached scheme.

