Retired Buffalo Bills Coach Receives Shocking Recognition at NFL Honors

There was some exciting news to report regarding the Buffalo Bills when it came to Thursday's NFL Honors.

While Josh Allen and Dion Dawkins were finalists for prestigious awards and both left the league’s award ceremony empty-handed, one of the team's outgoing assistant coaches surprisngly received his due before he officially heads off into the sunset of retirement.

One vote

Aaron Kromer announced he was retiring soon after the Bills’ season came to an end, concluding a four-year run in what was his second stint with the team. He was one of the key components in developing Buffalo’s budding running game over the past few seasons, and it appears as if the voters for the Assistant Coach of the Year award took notice.

Kromer was one of nine NFL assistants to receive a first-place vote for the honor, which was presented to New England Patriots offense coordinator Josh McDaniels, who received 17 first-place votes. Others receiving first-place votes included Denver Broncos defensive coordinators Vance Joseph, Minnesota Vikings DC Brian Flores, Philadelphia Eagles DC Vic Fangio, Seatlle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, Houston Texans DC Matt Burke, San Francisco 49ers DC Robert Saleh and Jacksonville Jaguars DC Anthony Campanile.

Kromer earned just a single first-place vote as the only non-coordinator represented among the nine candidates. Still, his presence among the other names said it all regarding his impact on the Bills’ offense as a whole this past season.

Assistant Coach of the Year voting — first-place votes:



Josh McDaniels: 17

Vance Joseph: 10

Brian Flores: 8

Vic Fangio: 4

Klint Kubiak: 3

Matt Burke: 3

Robert Saleh: 2

Anthony Campanile: 2

Aaron Kromer: 1 https://t.co/BJjWLtK14V — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 6, 2026

The numbers

The Buffalo running game was the most potent in the league in 2025, averaging 159.6 yards per game, which was third in the NFL. Running back James Cook took home the rushing title, finishing the year with 1,621 yards rushing 14 total touchdowns.

The Bills’ offensive line helped pave the way for Cook's historic season, finishing first in the league in run block win rate (75%), per ESPN. Additionally, despite Josh Allen taking the most sacks of his career (40), the Bills’ offensive line performed much better than advertised in terms of protecting the quarterback. According to ESPN, Buffalo ranked fourth in pass block win rate (71%).

Under Kromer's guidance over the past four years, four Bills' offensive linemen were named to the Pro Bowl: Dion Dawkins, Rodger Saffold, Mitch Morse and Connor McGovern.

Buffalo Bills offensive line coach Aaron Kromer works with lineman Tylan Grable before the start of the Buffalo Bills training camp. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

His replacement

Kromer’s contribution won’t be easy for the Bills to replace, but they have already announced they will move forward with new offensive line coach Pat Meyer entering the 2026 campaign. There is one holdover from the team’s previous OL coaching staff, as Austin Gund, one of Kromer’s assistants, will remain with the team, according to first-year head coach Joe Brady.

